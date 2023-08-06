Aug. 6, 1993

WEEDSPORT — Firefighters here are scratching their heads over the unusually high number of calls they answered during the month of July.

"I hope we don't repeat this month for a long, long time," Fire Chief David James told the village board Wednesday night.

Fire volunteers answered a total of 64 alarms for fire and medical emergencies and motor vehicle accidents last month.

"It's phenomenal," James said. "A busy month for us is 40 calls."

Thirty-one of the calls came in from the town of Brutus, outside the village, and didn't include accidents on the Thruway just north of the village.

Many of the additional calls resulted from traffic accidents.

About 10 of the accidents last month occurred on the Thruway — most of them due to a lengthy construction project, James said.

"I'm still waiting for the big one," the chief said.

Crews are paving a 20-mile section of the superhighway from Syracuse to Waterloo. Weedsport firefighters answer accident and emergency calls to most of that stretch of road.