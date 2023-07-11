July 11, 1993

With all the people and groups that claim to be watching out for Owasco Lake, it should be as protected and pure as a pampered child.

Instead, it sometimes resembles the child of feuding parents embroiled in an ugly custody suit.

Various individuals, agencies, groups and municipalities have a stake in the outcome of a desperate fight to save the lake from pollution.

Some want to protect the environment. Others want to protect property values, or the economic asset that draws recreational dollars to the county. Individuals want to protect their property, towns want to protect their sovereignty, and the city of Auburn wants to protect the water it sells and its near-monopoly in the local water market.

"Everyone has different objectives," County Health Director Bill Catto said. "We have to get together and negotiate and compromise."

And — to add to the confusion — most of the players feel they have some kind of right as well as responsibility to protect the lake, find the sources of threats and quash them.

And, of course, those being quashed have opinions of their own.

County planner Bob Brower, who has been charged with designing a plan that would coordinate the various efforts to find the levels and sources of pollution, said, "A lot of folks have mandated responsibility to (test water) samples, so we have to coordinate and not just put one agency in charge."

And although most of the interested parties have joined together in the Water Quality Management Agency to work together toward a common goal, political wedges between the various members make a cooperative and coordinated effort difficult.