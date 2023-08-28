Aug. 28, 1993

Sarah's baby, 12 weeks old, coos at her, big brown eyes gazing, tiny hands groping. Baby twists her puckered mouth, squeals become a whimper, and mother Sarah coos back and lilts, "Hi honey!"

Having finished breastfeeding an hour ago, Sarah, who just turned 14, pulls a bottle of water from her duffel bag, lifts baby to her arms, and nurses, appearing every bit the competent mother.

Sarah, living in Auburn, is not the youngest mother in the area, but representative of the increasing number of girls in their early teens becoming pregnant, having children.

The numbers are frustratingly hard to pin down. In a six-month period from October to March, Cayuga County's Women, Infant and Children (WIC) program, which provides nutritional training and food coupons to pregnant women, handled 58 women below 18. Two were under 15. Exactly how old, statistics don't tell.

As recently as 1988, the state Division for Youth did not even track the number of mothers below the age of 15. Now, the division starts tracking mothers at age 10.