Matthew House in Auburn has announced the addition of Rhonda Carner to its board of directors.

Carner, of Weedsport, was inducted for a three-year term, Matthew House Executive Director Angela Ryan said in a news release.

“Rhonda has shined as a house care volunteer at Matthew House for the past five years and I am looking forward to her contributions to the mission and vision of this special home in a leadership role,” Ryan said. “She is the essence of the heart and special kind of care we strive to put forth here at Matthew House, and she will make an excellent addition to our board.”

Carner is retired from Confidential Help for Alcohol and Drugs after 20 years as a credentialed alcoholism and subs tance abuse counselor with a specialty in gambling.

She replaces Carin Kopp, who retired after serving on the board for nine years and was thanked by Matthew House board President Beverly Centers for her "leadership and unwavering support through a pandemic, major renovation project and three-year strategic plan" at the two-bed comfort care home on Metcalf Drive.

For more information about Matthew House, visit matthewhouse.org or call (315) 252-2052.