Auburn Community Cats TNR is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization relying 100% on donations and volunteers to perform their service. Their services do not include rescue, fostering or re-homing. It is strictly a trap, neuter, return program. Organized and run by President Susan Secaur, Vice President Alicia Freyee, Secretary Claire Lovell and Co-Treasurers Katie Smith and Erin Colella, with a board of directors that includes Karen Walsh, Kristen Carnicelli, Cathy Capeling, Dia Carabajal and Sherri Buzylak, the organization meets monthly. The last meeting was held on Sunday, June 25, at the First Presbyterian Church community room on South Street in Auburn. The next Auburn Community Cats TNR open meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 16. Feel free to attend a meeting to get more information on becoming a member, upcoming events and plans, donating and volunteering, to discuss the needs of the organization or to participate and provide suggestions. All are welcome to attend! The Rev. James Moore has kindly donated use of the church location for most of the monthly open meetings.

Auburn Community Cats TNR has been busy making its mark in the fight to reduce the local community's cat overpopulation. Thanks to your donations, and that of veterinarians, veterinary technicians, local facilities (Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, Animal Wellness of Skaneateles and Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES), the BOCES Plant, Animal and Life Sciences Program, and Auburn Community Cats TNR members and volunteers, the organization has been able to provide: trapping, scanning for microchips, spay/neutering, left ear tipping, rabies vaccinations, flea/tick/ear mite and other parasite control, post-operative recovery and safe return to colony services to over 225 community felines already. Their work is only just beginning, as there are still numerous community cats that still need assistance. Their current waiting list for trapping and TNR services exceeds 120 colony sites. Most area veterinarians will not take on community cats due to the felines not having owners or anyone available to monitor recovery. This is causing a shortage of appointments for spaying and neutering. “It’s a desperate situation as the cat population is increasing like mad," Secaur said.

Tuesday, June 21, saw another 13 cats that were successfully processed through the Auburn Community Cats TNR program at the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY in Auburn. Donation of professional services were provided by Dr. Linda Hunter from Animal Wellness of Skaneateles along with her veterinary technician Connie Glock, and Dr. Paul Marza with Farvets, an organization that assist programs like the Auburn Community Cats TNR domestically and foreign. They also help in training veterinarians, veterinary technicians and the general population of the region they are working in on assisting TNR groups in preventing rising cat populations. It's organization needed not only by Auburn Community Cats TNR, but throughout the world. Dr. Elizabeth Barnes with Shelter Outreach Services out of Ithaca has previously assisted with other Auburn Community Cats TNR clinics.

Please remember that these clinics are for “community cats” (see previous Citizen articles: “Pet abandonment and overpopulation in Auburn," Sept. 21, 2021; “Animal population control in Auburn,” Oct. 26, 2021; and “How to help stray, feral cats in Auburn," Jan. 18, 2022, for more information and clarification on community cats and overpopulation). They are not a low- or no-cost spay/neuter option. Volunteers cannot accomplish these clinics alone. Donations are needed to purchase the supplies, materials and medications required to trap, spay/neuter, provide post-operative supervision and release each community cat safely and effectively. The previous clinics have cost over $12,000 to provide all that was needed for these cats that are no longer able to add to the community cat overpopulation. These were all donated funds. Any donation is very much needed and appreciated. Any veterinarians, veterinary technicians, veterinary office managers, veterinary assistants and volunteers who are interested in becoming involved in expanding this much-needed program, please contact Auburn Community Cats TNR. You are greatly needed. New members are always welcome and should contact Auburn Community Cats TNR or attend one of the open members meetings mentioned above.

Some upcoming fundraiser events:

Sunday, July 9: Auburn Community Cats TNR will have some tables set up at Hops & Shop at Prison City Brewing. There will be homemade baked goods for sale, basket raffles, T-shirts, stickers, catnip toys and surprise cat-related items.

Saturday, Aug. 12: Auburn Community Cats TNR will be downtown at the Founder’s Day celebration. There will be Auburn Community Cats TNR T-shirts, stickers and other items to purchase, as well as information regarding the organization and how people can help.

Saturday, Aug. 26: Auburn Community Cats TNR will have another chicken barbecue at the First Presbyterian Church on South Street in Auburn. The cost of $15 will include delicious barbecue chicken, salt potatoes, beans, a roll, a homemade brownie and a bottle of water.

Saturday, Sept. 9: Auburn Community Cats TNR will be downtown at CNY TomatoFest. There will be Auburn Community Cats TNR T-shirts, stickers and other items to purchase, as well as information regarding the organization and how people can help.

Consider visiting the Auburn Community Cats TNR Facebook page at facebook.com/auburnTNR or emailing them at auburntnr@gmail.com. Volunteer time, effort, animal handling experience (pet owner/sitter, pet shop worker, groomer, veterinary staff member) or trade knowledge/expertise (carpentry, plumbing, electrical, etc.) would be appreciated.

Or submit a donation through Venmo at Auburn Community Cats TNR (@ACC-TNR). Checks can be made payable to Auburn Community Cats TNR and mailed to 34 Meadowbrook Drive, Auburn, NY 13021.

