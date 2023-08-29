The average number of litters a fertile female dog can produce in one year is two. The average number of puppies in a canine litter is six to 10. Theoretically, one female dog and her offspring can produce 67,000 dogs in six years. The average number of litters a fertile female cat can produce in one year is three. The average number of kittens in a feline litter is four to six. Theoretically, one female cat and her offspring can produce 420,000 cats in seven years.

There are approximately 70,000 dogs and cats born every day in the United States. That’s nearly 3,000 every hour, or 50 every minute. The number of stray dogs and cats living in the United States is around 70 million. The number of dogs and cats entering U.S. shelters each year is between 6 and 8 million. The percentage of healthy, adoptable dogs and cats entering U.S. shelters is 90%. The number of animals that die each year in the United States from cruelty, neglect and exploitation is 30 million. The number of dogs and cats euthanized in U.S. shelters each year is around 3 to 4 million. That’s nearly 10,000 animals killed every day.

Pet overpopulation is costing U.S. taxpayers nearly $2 billion a year for impound, shelter, euthanasia and disposal of homeless animals. These are staggering numbers for a country that claims to love its dogs and cats. These statistics do not include the rescue shelters and groups, the foster caretakers and the private individuals that all use donations or their own efforts and funds to care for these innocent animals.

The American Humane Society, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and veterinarians all agree spaying and neutering pets is the single most important step to be taken toward a solution to this rampant phenomenon of pet overpopulation. Prevention is less expensive and more humane. The average cost to spay or neuter is only $40 per pet, which is less than the cost of raising a litter of puppies or kittens. Spaying and neutering pets often eliminates undesirable behaviors, such as spraying, roaming and fighting. There are health benefits to spaying and neutering pets, such as lowering the risk of reproductive organ cancers, leaking of blood during estrus cycles in canines and excessive focalization in felines, life-threatening complications to the female and her litter during pregnancy and delivery, and offspring born with life-threatening defects.

Pet owners should do their part by:

• Having their pets spayed and neutered

• Contributing financially to spay/neuter clinics and animal shelters in their area

• Adopting their next pet(s) from a shelter rather than buying them from an internet ad or pet store (these are usually from breeding mills)

• Considering the consequences and responsibilities of pet ownership and the decision to make a lifetime commitment to the pet

• Encouraging children, friends, family, and co-workers to do the same

Please assist your local SPCAs, humane associations, rescue groups/shelters, fosters and TNR groups in however they need help (volunteering, donations, fundraisers, etc.), as this has become overwhelming and these animals are suffering. Adopt, don’t shop.

Every animal that becomes a euthanasia statistic was an innocent creature that deserved a good home, love and a long life. It is up to all of us to be proactive and take action through personal responsibility and social advocacy. Please spay and neuter your pets!

