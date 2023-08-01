Hyperthermia, or heat stroke, in companion animals is a life-threatening medical condition. It occurs when the animal’s heat-regulating mechanism, or thermoregulation, fails.

This is the inability of a mammal to maintain its body temperature within safe margins, despite the environmental temperature fluctuations. The body’s internal organs (liver, kidneys, lungs, heart and brain) begin to shut down as a result of elevated body temperature caused by high temperatures and humidity.

Humans are able to reduce their body temperatures by releasing sweat at the surface of the skin. Companion animals protect themselves against high temperatures by panting and licking the fur. Pets can dehydrate very easily, more so than humans, as panting isn’t a very efficient way to lower the body’s temperature. Hyperthermia is a true medical emergency requiring immediate intervention by your veterinarian to prevent disability or death.

Dogs', cats' and horses' body temperature is approximately 100.5 to 102.5 degrees Fahrenheit (38.2 to 39.2 degrees Celsius). If the environmental temperature is warmer than the animals' internal temperature, hyperthermia (heat stroke) is a possible reality. Pets with body temperatures from 104 to 106 degrees Fahrenheit can often recover in a short period of time if provided with prompt medical attention and veterinary care. Severe hyperthermia occurs at body temperature of over 106 degrees Fahrenheit and can be deadly, so immediate veterinary care is required.

Symptoms of hyperthermia are elevated temperature, rapid panting, dilated pupils, bright red tongue and gums (pale in severe cases), capillary refill time of less than 1 second, excessive salivating (drooling), weakness, anxiety, dizziness or disorientation, muscle tremors, lethargy, vomiting, diarrhea, bleeding from the nose and coma.

If you suspect hyperthermia with a pet, remove the animal from the hot area immediately. Prior to transporting the pet to the veterinarian, begin lowering the pet’s body temperature by wetting it thoroughly with cool water (for very small pets, use lukewarm water), and increase the air flow circulation around the pet, preferably using a fan. Please use caution, as using very cold water can be counterproductive. Cooling too quickly and allowing the body temperature to become too low (hypothermia) can cause other life-threatening medical conditions. The rectal temperature should be checked every five minutes. Once the body temperature is 103 degrees Fahrenheit, the cooling process should be discontinued and the pet thoroughly dried to prevent further temperature lowering. Take the pet to the veterinarian as soon as possible, even if the pet appears to be recovering. The pet could be suffering from dehydration and other complications your veterinarian will evaluate for and treat appropriately.

You can prevent heat stroke in your pet by:

• Never leaving your pet in a parked car (even in the cooler months), but especially important in the hot weather. Brain damage and/or death can occur in as little as 15 minutes.

• Providing adequate ventilation while traveling with your pet.

• Making sure your pet has access to a shaded area where they can escape the sun and heat while outdoors.

• Avoiding strenuous activities in high temperatures and humidity.

• Always ensuring an adequate supply of cool, fresh, clean water indoors and outdoors.

• Limiting outdoor exposure in the hotter months between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

• If possible, keeping your pet indoors in air conditioning or with a fan on during the hot summer days.

• Remember to be considerate of your pet when going for walks on hot days, not only regarding hyperthermia, but for the delicate pads on the bottom of their paws, as they can become burnt and blistered (a very painful condition).

Pets with predisposing conditions like heart disease, obesity, older age, breathing problems or previous hyperthermia are at greater risk of developing hyperthermia. Be diligent to take the proper steps to avoid hyperthermia. After your pet has been treated for hyperthermia, carefully monitor your pet’s health for possible long-term damage caused by the hyperthermia, and talk to your veterinarian if you see anything unusual.