Volunteer drivers and substitutes are needed for the Cayuga County Office for the Aging's Senior Nutrition Program, or Meals on Wheels.

Many drivers are retired or semi-retired, and deliver friendship along with meals to those who spend their days alone. They also deliver independence, allowing older adults to age in their homes with dignity, and assurance that someone cares, the office said in a news release.

Volunteer drivers and substitutes are needed for about two hours on a weekday morning. Mileage reimbursement is available for rural routes. Food pickup takes place in Auburn or Moravia, training is provided and the office staff provides ongoing support. Flexible scheduling allows drivers to take time off, and some volunteer only seasonally.

For more information, call (315) 253-1104 or email meals@cayugacounty.us.