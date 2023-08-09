The Downtown Auburn Mile will return on Friday, Aug. 11, for its 41st year and first since COVID-19.

Organized by the Auburn YMCA-WEIU and presented by Active Physical Therapy Solutions, the race will begin at South and Fitch streets at 7 p.m. The 1-mile course will proceed down South Street and Loop Road to a finish line at State and Dill streets.

Along with being the first Downtown Auburn Mile since 2019, this year's will be the first the race takes place the same weekend as the Great Race, whose 45th edition will happen Sunday, Aug. 13, in Owasco. The mile traditionally took place later in August.

Registration for the Downtown Auburn Mile is $15 in advance and $20 the day of. Packet pickup will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. the day of the race at the Auburn Y, 27 William St., Auburn.

To register for the race, visit raceroster.com/events/2023/75886/auburn-downtown-mile.

As the runners cross the finish line, Mike Powell and the Echo Sound will begin performing under the State Street band shell in the next edition of the city's Music on the Mall series. The Americana and rock band from Syracuse will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. In the event of rain, the performance will move to Moondog's Lounge at 24 State St., where funk, rock and blues band Inside Job will perform at 10 p.m.

For more information, visit auburndowntown.org.