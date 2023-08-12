LATHAM — Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the recent promotion of a member of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership:
• Stephen Mulholland, from Auburn, and assigned to the Company A, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment, received a promotion July 21 to the rank of sergeant first class.
