The Cayuga Museum of History & Art will host a screening of the new documentary film about an Auburn politician's "Deciding Vote" to legalize abortion in New York state.

The museum will host the screening at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23. About 20 minutes, "Deciding Vote" recalls how Assemblyman George Michaels, of Auburn, dramatically switched his vote in favor of a state law legalizing abortion, knowingly dooming his political career in a conservative district. The film is "a moving tribute to a now-forgotten act of political courage," the museum said in a news release.

The film won the Richard D. Propes Social Impact Award at the 2023 Indy Shorts International Film Festival. It has also been screened at the DC/Dox and Tribeca film festivals.

After the screening there will be a Q&A discussion with filmmakers from Wheelhouse Creative and members of the Michaels family.

Admission is free and open to the public, but donations will be appreciated. A cash bar will be available. The screening will take place in the museum's Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn.

For more information, call (315) 253-8051 or visit cayugamuseum.org.

New movie depicts Auburn politician's 'Deciding Vote' on abortion Rob Lyons and Jeremy Workman were making their latest movie when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade one year ago.