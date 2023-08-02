The Cayuga Museum of History & Art will host a screening of the new documentary film about an Auburn politician's "Deciding Vote" to legalize abortion in New York state.
The museum will host the screening at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23. About 20 minutes, "Deciding Vote" recalls how Assemblyman George Michaels, of Auburn, dramatically switched his vote in favor of a state law legalizing abortion, knowingly dooming his political career in a conservative district. The film is "a moving tribute to a now-forgotten act of political courage," the museum said in a news release.
The film won the Richard D. Propes Social Impact Award at the 2023 Indy Shorts International Film Festival. It has also been screened at the DC/Dox and Tribeca film festivals.
After the screening there will be a Q&A discussion with filmmakers from Wheelhouse Creative and members of the Michaels family.
Admission is free and open to the public, but donations will be appreciated. A cash bar will be available. The screening will take place in the museum's Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn.
For more information, call (315) 253-8051 or visit cayugamuseum.org.
Rob Lyons and Jeremy Workman were making their latest movie when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade one year ago.