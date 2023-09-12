Six artists explore complex but beneficial connections between people and place in "Landing," a new art exhibit at Wells College.

Curated by String Room Gallery Director Anna Ialeggio, the exhibit features the work of Ben Altman (Brooktondale), Patrick Costello (New York City), Hannah Bakken Morris (Portland, Oregon), Ash Ferlito (Ithaca), Diane Schenandoah (Oneida) and Daniela Molnar (Portland, Oregon). The gallery is located on the first floor of the Main Building on the campus of the college, 170 Main St., Aurora.

The exhibit is "an incomplete collection of eco-poetic gestures between landscapes, identities, and difficult legacies in a moment of profound climatic and social shift," Wells said in a news release.

A public reception for the exhibit will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, with light refreshments and the planting of The Great Tree of Peace, celebrating the culture and history of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, at 5:15 p.m. The exhibit will continue through Oct. 26. The gallery is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays and 4:30 to 7 p.m. Mondays-Tuesdays and Thursdays.

For more information, visit wells.edu/string-room-gallery.