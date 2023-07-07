Farmers across the Owasco watershed are protecting water quality by implementing farming practices that improve nutrient management and lessen runoff risks.

Houston Farms is a family-owned dairy farm located in Groton that manages more than 600 acres on the southern side of Owasco Lake in Tompkins County. PJ Houston owns and operates the farm, making him the fourth generation of his family to continue the tradition of agriculture. The fifth generation of Houston Farms is secured, as PJ’s son Robert now works alongside him and plans to continue the family business.

PJ Houston was born and raised on the farmlands that his family has nurtured for over a century. PJ and Robert manage 150 dairy cows, as well as growing hay, soybeans, corn and grains.

PJ has spent his life working with cattle, and cares deeply for their health and welfare.

“I don’t think it is possible to treat my cows any better; we really baby them," he said. “If you take care of the animals, they will take care of you.”

For the fourth-generation producer, farming for the future means ensuring that his business is focused on more than just productivity. PJ believes that prioritizing the well-being of his animals and protecting the local environment are key to ensuring its long-term success for future generations.

“One day my son will rely on this land to make a living, and I want to make sure I leave it to him in good condition,” he said.

PJ and his family continue to make changes on their farm with the goal of improving their efficiency and sustainability. Over the years PJ has worked closely with Tompkins County’s local agricultural professionals to help achieve this goal.

Implementing a supplementary feeding program of rotational grazing in the warmer months, PJ has improved his milk production, cattle weight gain and nutrient distribution across the farm. PJ has also modified his tillage methods to better suit his productivity and environmental values.

By changing over to new tillage practices, PJ has saved fuel and time, while at the same time reducing soil erosion and nutrient runoff on his farm. Reduced tillage practices can help minimize disturbance to the soil, keeping the soil (and the nutrients that it holds) where farmers want it — on the farm.

“We spend a lot of time fine-tuning when we are trying a new practice on the farm,” PJ said. "If we don’t like the way it turns out the first time, we try it a few different ways until we like it.”

The newest addition to the farm is a recently completed nutrient storage facility. Finished in August 2022 and holding over 1 million gallons of manure, this new acquisition lets PJ store nutrients so they may be worked into the soil as needed, allowing for more precise application of valuable nutrients. This storage and precision incorporation of nutrients allows for the farm to hold onto the nutrients it needs, generating both economic and environmental benefits.

PJ has been involved in New York state’s Agriculture Environmental Management program, funded by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, as well as the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, funded by the Natural Resource Conservation Service. PJ has utilized these programs to improve his fencing, waterway management and manure storage. Both programs are voluntary and support local farmers to help them achieve their production and environmental goals while also achieving local, state and federal environmental and water quality goals.

“We’re lucky to have people like Tompkins Soil & Water Conservation District to help get us access to resources to do things better on the farm,” he said.

Paul Gier and Devin Cox are the natural resource program specialists and conservation technicians at the Tompkins County Soil & Water Conservation District. Paul and Devin work closely with PJ and other local farmers to help them implement different practices and get involved in programs through the watershed, including the AEM program.

“AEM supports local farmers to protect the quality of their farms’ natural resources and demonstrate their stewardship of their land,” Paul said. “We work one-on-one with farmers to develop individualized farm plans; this often includes a range of different conservation practices such as cover crops, no-till cropping and pasture rotation.”

If you’d like more information about best management practices on farms, please join Tompkins County Soil & Water Conservation District and Cornell Cooperative Extension staff for a pasture walk of Houston Farms from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 27. At this free event, attendees will learn how the Houstons manage their rotational grazing system to supplement the dairy ration during the grazing season, as well as other conservation practices underway on the farm. For more information about this event, please visit Cornell Cooperative Extension’s South Central Dairy and Field Crops Team website, or email Mary Kate at mkw87@cornell.edu.