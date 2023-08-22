The Citizen staff
International Overdose Awareness Day will be observed locally at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at recovery organization Nick's Ride 4 Friends, 13 Chapel St., Auburn.
The event will feature music by Perform 4 Purpose, special guest speakers, bagpipes by Brian Clancy, a candlelight vigil and a dove release, weather permitting.
The event is coordinated by members of Nick's Ride as well as Confidential Help for Alcohol and Drugs, the Heroin Epidemic Action League, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and more.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit
nicksride4friends.org.
Gallery: Overdose awareness vigil held in Auburn
Doves are released during a Cayuga County addiction recovery support groups vigil at Nick's Ride in Auburn.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Doves are released as Cayuga County addiction recovery support groups hold a vigil at Nick's Ride in Auburn for International Overdose Awareness Day.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Cayuga County addiction recovery support groups hold a vigil at Nick's Ride in Auburn for International Overdose Awareness Day.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Lynette Wilson is one of several guest speakers during a vigil at Nick's Ride in Auburn for International Overdose Awareness Day. Wilson lost her daughter last year after a 20-year battle with drug addiction.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Deborah Smith hugs Nick's Ride founder, Joel Campagnola, during a vigil at Nick's Ride in Auburn for International Overdose Awareness Day. Smith lost a daughter last year to drug addiction.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Cayuga County addiction recovery support groups hold a vigil at Nick's Ride in Auburn for International Overdose Awareness Day.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Lynette Wilson is consoled by her friend, Patty Villano, at the conclusion of a Cayuga County addiction recovery support groups vigil at Nick's Ride in Auburn for International Overdose Awareness Day. Wilson lost her daughter last year after a 20-year battle with drug addiction.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
A rainbow lights up the sky while Kevin Jones addresses the crowd about losing a child to drug addiction during a Cayuga County addiction recovery support group vigil at Nick's Ride 4 Friends in Auburn for International Overdose Awareness Day 2022.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
