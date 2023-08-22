International Overdose Awareness Day will be observed locally at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at recovery organization Nick's Ride 4 Friends, 13 Chapel St., Auburn.

The event will feature music by Perform 4 Purpose, special guest speakers, bagpipes by Brian Clancy, a candlelight vigil and a dove release, weather permitting.

The event is coordinated by members of Nick's Ride as well as Confidential Help for Alcohol and Drugs, the Heroin Epidemic Action League, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and more.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit nicksride4friends.org.

