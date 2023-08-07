When the Owasco pioneers first arrived here on July 4, 1793, there were only four families living in the area. They were those of Daniel Miller, Elijah Price, Benjamin DePuy and Adam Fries.

Adam Fries and the others became members of the log meeting house built in 1796 on Jacob Brinkerhoff's land overlooking Owasco Lake. He later became a charter member of the Sand Beach congregation in the town of Fleming in 1810.

It is Adam's wife, Elizabeth, whom I will be writing about today. The Fries land was at the foot of the lake encompassing both sides of the road that later became Owasco Road, or Route 38A. There were no roads then, just the Indian trails that followed the edge of the lake through the trees and forest.

Nearby in Hardenbergh's Corners, John Hardenbergh was building his grist mill on the Owasco River and his cabin on the swampy land that later was to become the city of Auburn.

Elizabeth Fries was an herbalist, and her herb garden yielded many herbs used in the medicine of that day. She had a reputation as a generous woman, and a healer. She was known to travel on the ancient Indian trails to the modest cabins of her neighbors on horseback, alone with her leather pouches tied to the sides of the horse and ministered to the sick.

There were still friendly Indians living in the area around the lake, and some would even come to trade beads and baskets in Owasco village as told by Grace Austin in her booklet, “I Remember."

It was not long before the reputation of Elizabeth Fries became known to the Indians, who sought her out for her skills as a healer. There is no record if and what she received as payment for her care, but she cheerfully and kindly ministered to them too — perhaps she traded her skills for necessities, as was the practice back then.

Pioneer life was not easy, for the people depended on good health and strength to clear the forests, plow the fields and care for the crops for their sustenance. Elizabeth Fries, medicine woman to the pioneers and Indians, is well-recorded in the Biographical Review of Cayuga County.

The Adam Fries homestead is now the land owned by William Whiting. The site was originally a “fording place" on the Owasco River, thus the town gets its name from “Wasco,” or Iroquois for “A crossing place."