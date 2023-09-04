August marks the anniversary of a large gathering of famous people at Willowbrook on Owasco Lake. It was on Aug. 31, 1866, when President Andrew Johnson conducted his "Swing Around the Circle” tour. In attendance were 200 guests, including Ulysses S. Grant, Vice President Gideon Welles and Johnson's “personal bodyguard,” George C. Custer.

I am indebted to “Nellie” (Cornelia) Martin for writing in her book "The Old Home” how Willowbrook got its name. She writes that her uncle Enos T. Throop, as a young man, was riding his horse along the Indian trail next to Owasco Lake. He saw “a pretty farm with outbuildings and wisteria covering the log cabin doorway. It had willow branches over hanging the brook that ran through the property." He purchased the farm in 1817.

The property was owned by my fourth great-grandfather Charles Van Tine. He named it Willowbrook. Eventually, there were two houses on the property. Gov. Throop built the lower brick home next to the lake and his nephew George Martin and his large family lived in the upper home.

The homes needed a large staff to maintain the property: gardeners, cooks, maids, grooms, drivers and perhaps tutors. As the Martin family increased to 11 children, so did the house. Additions were added to the upper home. It expanded upward and outward, creating a Victorian gabled image of storybook proportions.

William H. Seward was instrumental in arranging for the dignitaries to attend the gathering. The picnic was planned to be on the grounds in a grove of trees next to the lake. The restful, shaded grove had a long table set for 200 people. The picnic held there was next to the home of the governor.

The city of Auburn was ablaze with excitement. A special train brought the gathering to Auburn. At the train station, a long line of carriages were ready to transport the guests to the lake.

The only mishap was when the carriage containing Ulysses S. Grant ran over a small boy in the crowd watching the arrivals of the notable guests. Sadly, the little boy died days later. It was a somber incident during a happy time.

The entrance to Willowbrook had a canopy of evergreen spelling out the word "welcome." The greens were arranged by the younger Martin children. The Martin family was known for its hospitality. William Seward liked to take his guests to Willowbrook. He was certain they would be impressed with the location and the gracious hosts. One time, the mother sent her young sons and son-in-law Andrew Alexander down to the lake to catch fish for dinner. Seward had arrived with an unexpected guest.

The local papers described the event in glowing terms and even provided a menu, which is shown with this column.

This is part one of a three-part series on Willowbrook. Next will be “The Dutiful Daughter.”