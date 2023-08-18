Would you and your family like to have an opportunity to take a free boat ride on Owasco Lake? Sign up at the Owasco Watershed Lake Association booth at TomatoFest on Saturday, Sept. 9, to take a shuttle to Owasco Lake for a boat ride!

The OWLA booth will be located in the heart of the festival among family fun activities and performances. The shuttles will leave the festival every hour starting at 12:30, 1:30, 2:30, 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. Three boats will be waiting at the lake to take you and your family along the Owasco River into the lake, circle around and then travel back to the dock to return to the festival on the next shuttle.

The Owasco Marine is donating two boats for the day, and OWLA members will offer a third boat, drive the boats and talk about how to protect and preserve our beautiful lake and our drinking water! (If you live in Auburn and in communities located along the Owasco River, than every cell in your body contains Owasco water!)

OWLA has offered free boat rides for many years in the past. It never gets old! Lifejackets are provided for every rider. The river is always a calm approach into the lake. The vastness of the lake upon leaving the river is truly impressive!

Meanwhile, downtown, at the OWLA booth, families can make a “watershed” to see for themselves how hills, streams and tributaries feed our lake, and how the Owasco River flows north from Auburn, past Port Byron, past the site where the Micron plant is planned, into the Salmon River and then into Lake Ontario.

Do you know that streams and rivers from Owasco Lake’s 200 square miles watershed flow into Owasco Lake? There is only one other place in the whole world that has as much fresh drinking water as we have in the Great Lakes and Finger Lakes.

Some of the OWLA efforts to preserve and protect the lake include volunteers collecting water samples, tracking sources of erosion and identifying and treating harmful invasive species.

If you would like to become a member of OWLA, volunteers will be waiting at the booth with membership forms to assist you.

Membership is power! The bigger our voice, the more understanding, support and success we achieve!

Hopefully, Sept. 9 will be a beautiful day. Whether or not the sun shines, the lake will be awesome! Thank you, OWLA, for offering this wonderful opportunity at TomatoFest, and for all the work you do to preserve and protect our precious lake and watershed.

To sign up for a boat ride:

• Go to TomatoFest in downtown Auburn on Sept. 9 and look for the sign saying “BOAT RIDES." Volunteers will discuss the options according to the space available on the boats. The shuttle to the boats will take your group at the appointed time. Each hour, the shuttle bus will take a group to the waiting boat.

• Call (315) 729-1548 to arrange a time in advance.

• Visit the complete schedule of events at the TomatoFest website (cnytomatofest.org) and plan to attend performances, take a boat ride and the “living history” tour, do the children’s activities, enjoy “Nate the Great," live music, craft vendors and great foods (including fried green tomatoes)!

• Visit the Owasco Watershed Lake Association website, owla.org, to contact us in advance to make a reservation, and to read about OWLA’s many activities.

It’s an adventure! Go to TomatoFest and enjoy a full day of family activities, and learn about the amazing fresh water we are so fortunate to have!