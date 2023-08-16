As we prepare for another school year, many educators are thinking about how to foster a sense of community in their classroom or building. At Peachtown Elementary School, we view a strong community as the foundation for a healthy and productive school year. Children who feel heard, seen and integral participate with open hearts and minds. Here are some key ways that we work to create an inclusive, vibrant and supportive learning environment:

Value cooperation over competition. This sounds basic and obvious, but it’s one of the things that I see well-meaning schools miss the mark on frequently. When our activities, assessments and accolades all reflect personal growth and shared successes, we grow closer together as a community. In a cooperative environment, we are careful to create opportunities to celebrate the wonderful and diverse skills and talents that each child brings to the classroom. We do not compare or rank growth because we understand doing so only benefits children who are already thriving.

Create opportunities to connect across ages and stages. In a small setting like Peachtown, this is easy to accomplish. We start each school day with a brief, whole-school morning meeting. Kids as young as 4 and teachers as old as you can imagine sit together to share thoughts and ideas on all kinds of topics ranging from current events to poetry. The opportunity arises again at lunch and during recess when everyone is again given the time and space to build relationships in playful ways. Structured opportunities are also provided throughout the year to partner with an older or younger student to read a book, share a project or walk to a shared destination. The benefits of knowing and caring about people outside of one’s peer group are innumerable, and one of the key benefits of a multi-age education.

Communicate shared values and expectations. When we expect, support and model the same values across our community, we send the clear message that everyone can count on being treated fairly and with respect. Children are so attuned to the concept of fairness, they find comfort and build trust when we are very intentional and consistent in this area. There is no room for favoritism or preferential treatment in a healthy learning community.

Use conflict to teach healthy resolution. Conflicting ideas and opinions are healthy and normal in any community. The way that we respond to conflict can either help or hinder our future relationships. When we take the time to help children express their feelings and personal boundaries, we give them the tools they will need for a life spent living among others. Healthy communities can manage a wide variety of personalities, beliefs and lifestyles because they know that diversity is a strength worth working for.

Celebrate and model integrity. The idea that we should all be walking the talk and modeling our values regardless of who is watching is baked into every action that contributes to a healthy community. When our colleagues, students and families can count on us acting in alignment with our shared values, we build confidence and trust. Children are no different. There is a self-assured peace that exudes from a person whose actions align with their intentions.

Incorporating these strategies creates an environment where everyone feels valued and inspired to learn and grow together.