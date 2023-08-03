A young playwright from Auburn is a finalist in a prestigious New York City theater festival.

Phillip Gregory Burke is a finalist in Concord Theatricals' 48th annual Samuel French Off-Off-Broadway Short Play Festival for his play "He's the First." The play was selected as a finalist from 850 submissions, Burke said in a news release, and will be one of 30 presented during the week-long festival. It will be presented Thursday, Aug. 10, at The Vineyard's Dimson Theater in the city.

At the end of the festival, Concord will select six of its finalists for licensing for production, and publication in a short play anthology.

"I wrote this play for the young adult I could not be, inspired by the young adults I have worked with in education that this play centers," Burke said. "It is my expressed hope that through this work, everyone can experience joy in this journey of friendship, academics and first love that this play champions. I am thrilled and honored to be part of this festival!"

A graduate of Auburn High School, Burke is an actor, activist and playwright whose work "dissects the sociology of the African diaspora and illuminates the intricate intersections of Blackness and queerness," he said. He also graduated from Syracuse University with a BFA and B.S., and from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland with an M.A. He was inducted into the Auburn Alumni Hall of Distinction in May.

