Birders from across New York state and beyond are expected to come to the Montezuma Wetlands Complex for the 26th annual Montezuma Muckrace on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 8 and Sept. 9.

Organized by the Friends of the Montezuma Wetlands Complex, the event begins at 7 p.m. Friday and continues for 24 hours at the complex. During that time, participants identify as many species of birds as they can. Participants can compete in collegiate, competitive, youth, low-carbon, photo, family/mentor or recreational categories. Winning teams in the past have identified as many as 148 species.

The event has set records for participation in each of the past five years, the Montezuma Audubon Center said in a news release. The center, 2295 Route 89, Savannah, serves as the event's headquarters. The event is organized by the Friends of the Montezuma Wetlands Complex, the state Department of Environmental Conservation, Audubon NY and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The Muckrace has raised more than $156,000 in support of habitat restoration, wildlife research and public access at the Montezuma Wetlands Complex, a stopover for millions of migratory waterfowl.

For more information, or to register, visit friendsofmontezuma.org/projects-programs/muckrace.