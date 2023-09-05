Canal Day will come back to Port Byron on Saturday with a full day of live music, food and more in the village the Erie Canal once crossed.

The celebration, which a committee of volunteers revived last year for the first time since 2004, will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, on the Port Byron Little League field at 14 Sponable Drive.

A grand parade will kick things off at 10 a.m.

Live performances will include the Cayuga Cut Ups Square Dance Club from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., an Auburn Chamber Orchestra string trio from noon to 1 p.m., Juhl Band from 2 to 4 p.m., TBA from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and emo cover band Tell All Your Friends from 8 to 10 p.m.

There will be a cornhole tournament at noon, with cash prizes in age groups 14 to 20 and 21 and older. Registration is $10.

The second annual Port Byron Canal Day Duck Derby will be held as well, with ducks costing $5 each and cash prizes being awarded to the first, second, third and last place ducks.

The day will also feature food and beverages from F-n-A's, the Port Byron Fire Department, Nino's Pizzeria, American Legion Post No. 257, Bearded Bear BBQ, Potters Farm to Fork, Bomber and Feocco's Family Inflatables. There will be bounce houses and a vendor fair at the event as well.

Admission to Canal Day is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit facebook.com/canaldayscny.