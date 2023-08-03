David Wilcox Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Maggie Kuntz isn't surprised that "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" is the fastest-selling show at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in five years.

Kuntz, who will portray the iconic singer-songwriter in The Rev Theatre Company's August production in Owasco, believes people have a special connection with the voice of songs like "It's Too Late."

"I think there are a lot of people who remember her during her meteoric rise to fame, but I think her music is also something that's been generationally passed down," Kuntz told The Citizen.

The young performer, who earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts last year from the University of Michigan, falls into another category. By the time she began college, King had become "kind of a dream role" for Kuntz thanks to the popularity of "Beautiful," which premiered in San Francisco in 2013 and went on to Broadway the following year. (It's now being made into a movie starring Daisy Edgar-Jones.)

As a student, Kuntz said, she listened meticulously to King's music, from her own releases like the landmark 1971 album "Tapestry" to her compositions for Aretha Franklin and other singers.

"Beautiful" presents some of those songs in more familiar ways than others, Kuntz said. Some are performed faithfully in concert settings, others the audience sees come to creative fruition in the studio. Some are belted out, others are delicately sung at the piano. And some are performed by King herself, while others are performed by Neil Sedaka, The Shirelles, The Drifters and many more.

"We have so many moments in rehearsal where we're laughing and having too much fun, but in the next moment we all have tears in our eyes," Kuntz said. "It's about these really brilliant writers and performers, but at the same time everyone's so flawed and human, so we see people with such brilliance trying to make it work and do their best to live the kind of lives that they want."

In the case of King, the musical captures her as a person and tells the story of her life thanks to its "wonderful," Tony Award-nominated book by Douglas McGrath, Kuntz said.

"There are certain characters whose shoes you can step into very easily, and she's one of them. She's very much a role model for me. She's not only prolific and brilliant, she's very down to earth and kind. I think that's reflected in her music, and that's why people respond to it the way they do," she said. "It's in the songs that her truest essence comes out. It feels like she's singing through me."

If you go WHAT: The Rev Theatre Company presents "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" WHEN: Opens 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9; continues through Aug. 29 WHERE: Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, Route 38A, Owasco COST: General admission tickets $62-$74, student rush tickets $20 (available 15 minutes before performances); group rate, "pay what you will" and "$40 under 40" options also available INFO: Visit therevtheatre.com or call (315) 255-1785