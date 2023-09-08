David Wilcox Executive editor Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Mark Kimelman had his first cry while directing "A Chorus Line" on Monday.

The director and choreographer of the final show of The Rev Theatre Company's 2023 season told The Citizen it was "At the Ballet" that first brought him to tears during rehearsals in Auburn.

"It hit me in a way that was personal," he said on Tuesday. "It felt like it was me up there, and I was moved in a way that was unexpected."

"A Chorus Line," Kimelman continued, has been doing that since the classic musical about a Broadway audition premiered in 1975.

"What's exciting about this show is that the audience is truly allowed in. The mirrors on the stage are a device for self-reflection, so we see ourselves in everyone and realize we all put ourselves on the line every day," he said. "When I saw the show as a kid, I was in awe because it felt like I was behind the scenes, seeing something I shouldn't. I've seen people say it's like the first reality show."

One character who may coax a cry or two is Bobby, who uses humor to mask his trauma. The character was originated by the late Auburnian and Tony Award winner Thommie Walsh. He and other dancers had conversations with choreographer Tony Stevens about their experiences on Broadway, inspiring the musical. Walsh then used material from a comedy routine for his character's lines.

"That reminds us these are real people's stories. Bobby was truly based on Thommie," Kimelman said. "That heightens the respect and care we give to the words we're saying. We all feel it in the room."

Kimelman, who was last at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Owasco choreographing "State Fair" in 2022, was drawn to directing "A Chorus Line" by the physicality of its dancing along with the intimacy of its characters. He began his creative process by sitting alone in a studio for more than an hour, imagining himself in the 1970s and approaching the material from an emotional perspective, he said.

"After that I was like, 'I can do this, and I should do this,'" he said.

Kimelman likewise has encouraged his performers to find themselves in its characters, instead of patterning themselves after previous Zachs, Connies and Bobbies. Despite the freshness of his approach, the director said The Rev's audiences can expect "the 'Chorus Line' they all want" when the musical opens Wednesday, from "I Hope I Get It" and the iconic "One" to every tear-inducing little moment.

"You're going to get a really deep performance from an incredibly talented cast of triple threats," he said. "From one end of the stage to the other, there's not a weak link."

If you go WHAT: The Rev Theatre Company presents "A Chorus Line" WHEN: Opens 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13; continues through Oct. 3 WHERE: Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, Route 38A, Owasco COST: General admission tickets $62-$74, student rush tickets $20 (available 15 minutes before performances); group rate, "pay what you will" and "$40 under 40" options also available INFO: Visit therevtheatre.com or call (315) 255-1785