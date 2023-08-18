A pro wrestling show scheduled for Friday at Falcon Park in Auburn has been postponed due to rain.

Xcite Wrestling's Pandemonium at the Ballpark will now come to Falcon Park on Saturday, Sept. 9. The Binghamton promotion's pro wrestling show will be Auburn's first in almost eight years.

The show will feature former ECW World Heavyweight Champion Shane Douglas wrestling Axel Lennox, as well as a steel cage match between HC Loc and Johnny Kashmere.

Rounding out the card will be:

• Non-title grudge match: Xcite Tag Team Champions The Nu Backseatz vs. CXR

• Sean Carr vs. Garrett Holiday

• High Seas (Nick Ando and Cloudy) vs. xEdgeOfHopex (Mattick and Cerin Rahne)

• Pat Sawyer vs. Cheech

• And more (card is subject to change).

Doors will open at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, with bell time at 7 p.m. at the park, 130 N. Division St., Auburn. Presenting the show along with Xcite are the Auburn Doubledays and the city of Auburn.

The last professional wrestling show in Auburn, Northeast Wrestling's Prison City Slam in November 2015, brought Mick Foley, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Mickie James and more to Auburn High School.

Tickets for Pandemonium at the Ballpark are $15 general admission, $30 VIP ringside and $10 for children, military and seniors.

For more information, visit xcitewrestling.com or facebook.com/xcitewrestling.