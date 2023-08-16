Xcite Wrestling, of Binghamton, will present Auburn's first pro wrestling show in almost eight years when Pandemonium at the Ballpark comes to Falcon Park on Friday night.

The show will feature former ECW World Heavyweight Champion Shane Douglas wrestling Axel Lennox, as well as a steel cage match between HC Loc and Johnny Kashmere.

Rounding out the card will be:

• Non-title grudge match: Xcite Tag Team Champions The Nu Backseatz vs. CXR

• Sean Carr vs. Garrett Holiday

• High Seas (Nick Ando and Cloudy) vs. xEdgeOfHopex (Mattick and Cerin Rahne)

• Pat Sawyer vs. Cheech

• And more (card is subject to change).

Doors will open at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, with bell time at 7 p.m. at the park, 130 N. Division St., Auburn. Presenting the show along with Xcite are the Auburn Doubledays and the city of Auburn.

The last professional wrestling show in Auburn, Northeast Wrestling's Prison City Slam in November 2015, brought Mick Foley, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Mickie James and more to Auburn High School.

Tickets for Pandemonium at the Ballpark are $15 general admission, $30 VIP ringside and $10 for children, military and seniors.

For more information, visit xcitewrestling.com or facebook.com/xcitewrestling.