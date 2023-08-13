David Wilcox Features editor Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Tim Long's first book was about the "Acquisition and Analysis of Terrestrial Gravity Data." His second book was about his father.

Long, of northern Georgia, is the author of the new biography "Walter Kinsella Long: Renaissance Man and Citizen of Auburn." The retired geology professor is returning to his hometown to give a free talk about the book at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Cayuga Museum of History & Art, the cultural institution his father helped create in 1936 and led as its first executive director for many decades.

During a phone interview, Tim Long told The Citizen the book resulted from genealogy material collected by his sister, Shirley. Piling up in his basement, it needed to be sorted. He decided to make the material about Walter Long into a biography in the process. Having mostly written about earthquakes, profiling his father was "a little different," he said with a laugh. But the book only took about a year.

The focus of "Renaissance Man" is, as its subtitle indicates, Walter Long's life and artistic endeavors as a painter, designer, teacher, inventor, adventurer and more. While most Auburnians of a certain age know "Professor Long" from these activities, they probably don't know what made him so ambitious, Tim Long said. He believes it's because his grandfather passed away when his father was just 14.

"He was essentially set loose to do do a whole lot of things, and he did an awful lot that some people don't remember," he said. "That's one aspect of his personality I tried to bring out."

Something even Tim Long didn't remember about his father until writing the biography was the strength of his dedication to the Cayuga Museum. Running the new institution was "always a struggle," his son said. The executive director didn't have the background for tasks like budgets, grants and fundraising, and had to work the Auburn community "intensely" to build support for the museum.

"There were times he'd hold his own check in his pocket until he knew there was enough money in the museum to cash it," he said.

More important to Walter Long was encouraging people to enjoy art, his son said, which he did successfully. Documenting his own art was less successful for the "Renaissance Man" author, who said his father was reluctant to sign his paintings if he felt unsure of them. His wife, Carmelata, sometimes added his signature just to keep stock of his work, Tim Long said, but much of it remains unsigned.

Walter Long, who passed away in 1986 at the age of 81, was survived by his wife and children Tim, Shirley and Walter Jr. He was also survived by a body of work that included not only his many paintings, but instruments he designed and patented at Bausch + Lomb and Welch Allyn, the revival of the Cornplanter Medal recognizing contributions to the Iroquois people, and even Mount Rushmore. Walter Long helped sculpt the South Dakota landmark in the mid-1930s, and in one picture can be seen as what he called a "little bug clinging to Washington's nose," according to The Citizen archives.

Long was survived by the Cayuga Museum as well. Just as he envisioned and worked to achieve, the artistic and cultural institution continues to thrive as an active part of Auburn, Tim Long said.

"He had an idea that the museum should be interactive with the community and not just a place to store stuff," he said. "When he should have retired and gone into his own art, he wouldn't give up."

If you go WHAT: Book talk: "Walter Kinsella Long, Renaissance Man and Citizen of Auburn" by Tim Long WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 WHERE: Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn COST: Free and open to the public; books available for purchase. RSVPs encouraged. INFO: Visit cayugamuseum.org