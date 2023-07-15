As my deadline approaches, I find myself completely unprepared to write a column, so I'll revert to my old standard: quoting articles from the paragraphers of old at The Weedsport Cayuga Chief.

I'll go back to the issue of July 21, 1877, for news of the day:

Phillip Proudfoot of Sterling died from blows inflicted on his head with a ball bat by Edmond Hoppin. Proudfoot alleged to have seduced a sister of Hoppin, then left town. Hoppin's mother died from grief and Hoppin vowed vengeance. I.L. Upham's horse and buggy stolen by Duane Trowbridge; an escaped convict has been found in Homer, Cortland County. Hon. Asa Packer, Pres. W.H. Sayre, Gen. Agt. and other officials of the Lehigh Valley R.R. went over the Southern Central from Sayre, P.A., through Weedsport to Fair Haven Tuesday of this week. Geo. H. Weyant credited with being the 1st farmer in the area to take his 1877 crop of wheat to the Brutus Mills.

Mrs. W.J. Donovan has an injured foot, suffered when her horse stepped on it. Rev. A.R. Hewitt was taken suddenly ill last Sabbath and evening service was canceled. He is better now. "Doc" Barnard, village character, sent to Auburn jail, reported to be demented. An effort is being made to get him into the Soldier's Home in Dayton, O. James Dennock, a well to do farmer is accused by Hull's Corner's Dairy of watering his milk. The little daughter of Mr. Tilloe disappeared last week, but had been berrying. John Sturge is commencing his threshing campaign. Abe LaDue is 1st on the list.

A story from Sharon, Pennsylvania was carried: Miss Kate McGilvery, out driving on State St. in Sharon attempted to pass an old man, Mr. Bell who was deaf. She told her father Mr. Bell tried to frighten her horse. Her father went to find Mr. Bell and knocked him through a window cutting his head. Mr. Bell told his son Richd. and he sought out Mr. McGilvery, knocking him through the same window with a 2-pound brass weight, fracturing his skull and he soon died. Miss Kate, the cause of it all lost her reason and there is slight hope for her recovery. Young Bell is in custody.

Mrs. V.B. Whiting will do hair work for lady readers. Two aged veterans, David Morris of Centerport and Loren Fresho of Mosquito Point, were buried Tues. of this week. Minnie Casey of this village fell into the millpond and was rescued by J.D. Sampson. We were shocked to hear of the suicide death of G.W. Peck, one of the proprietors and editors of The Auburn Advertiser. An opium habit caused him untold agony and several times he had threatened to end his life. He came to Auburn in 1849 and with Oscar Knapp had made a fortune.

So much for the "good old days" More another time.