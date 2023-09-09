I'm writing this column while taking a break from my usual hangout at this time of year — that is, the Empire State Theater & Musical Instrument Museum at the New York State Fair.

I am one of only two people left who helped to move "the Mighty Wurlitzer" from the RKO Keith's Theater on Salina Street in Syracuse to the state fairgrounds in 1967. The other gentleman is Paul Fleming, who lives in Chesterfield, Missouri.

It's kind of an interesting story how I got involved those many years ago. Someone told me a long time ago that it was always a mistake to give me a microphone, but nonetheless, here goes.

I worked for many years for the Lipe-Rollway Corporation, and eventually they sent me to monthly meetings held by the Applied Management Science Co., I presume in the hopes it would make me smarter. I dutifully went to these gatherings held at the former Le Moyne Manor restaurant and had the same bad meal for two or three years. One of the people I met there was a man from Weedsport, Jay Lopez. Jay had come to the U.S. from Mexico, and was a master carver for the Syracuse Ornamental Co. (Syroco).

It certainly never entered my mind at the time that I would eventually wind up my manufacturing career also working for Syroco. At any rate, Jay knew that I was interested in player pianos and old stuff in general, and that I had been the projectionist at Zimmer's Weedsport Theater for several years, from when I was 16. Also at that time, I maintained the wonderful old Steere & Turner pipe organ next door in the Baptist church. Jay told me he was involved with a project trying to make the Loew's State Theatre presentable enough inside to convince Onondaga County to purchase it as a performance venue. (The effort must have been successful, since it's been the Landmark Theatre now for many years.)

One afternoon, when we were ready to go to work, Jay said, "There's even a fancier theater just down the street that they're going to tear down to make room for a Sibley's department store, let's go check it out." We couldn't get in the front so we went around the block to the Clinton Street side of the building, and they were hauling out what I recognized as giant organ pipes through a big hole in the wall about 15 feet up. I never went back to the Loew's theater, and have been involved with the Empire State Theater & Musical Instrument Museum ever since.

The state fair carpenters built the organ chambers, the state fair electricians did all the wiring and, believe it or not, within a year the Mighty Wurlitzer was again booming out. The instrument's name is stylized with a capital T in the middle of Wurlitzer, which is not a typo — the people in North Tonawanda felt that their organs had superior tone to other manufacturers (probably true), thus the T stands for tone!

All has not always been rosy between various State Fair administrations and us. It has been going on three years since we have been able to have a concert; in fact, the fair locked us out of our own organ chambers and forbid us to even meet on the premises. We finally gave up and hired a lawyer, and I'm pleased to report that we're back in business. Our first concert in nearly three years will be in October (date to be announced). It will be the famous original silent film "The Phantom of the Opera," starring Lon Chaney, with renowned artist David Peckham at the console of the Mighty Wurlitzer. Come join us — free parking right by the building, free refreshments, a handicap-accessible elevator right to the theater door. Fun for all.