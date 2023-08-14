Am I the only one who is disenchanted, bored or outright disgusted by the commercials on TV recently? I have worn the lettering right off my mute button getting rid of them. I have actually changed insurance companies because I was sick to death of them spending my premium dollars to promote an ostrich-selling insurance. It almost seems that ad agencies lie awake at night thinking up ways to insult the intelligence of the viewer. I long for the days when radio or TV commercials were pleasant to listen to. I particularly liked those that were either set to rhyme or music. I note below some of my favorites over the years:

The first singing commercial that I recall as a kid was for Duz laundry detergent: "Put Duz in your washing machine, see the clothes come out so clean," and so on. Downright pleasant to the ear. My all-time favorite was the Rheingold beer song, sung to the beautiful strains of the "Estudiantina Waltz": "My beer is Rheingold, the dry beer, so buy Rheingold whenever you buy beer; it's not bitter, not sweet, extra dry flavor treat; when you buy, won't you try Rheingold beer?" Who could forget Singing Sam, the Barbisol man, extolling the virtues of that shaving cream in a rich baritone voice. Speaking of shaving, does anyone remember listening to the World Series on the radio and between innings, hearing the virtues of Gillette razors sung? Weedsport even had a takeoff on the Gillette song that the cheerleaders used to sing, except they were bragging up the prowess of the "Johnny Green" instead of razor blades.

Other musical commercials that come to mind include Robin Hood Flour, Lava Soap, Ajax All Purpose Cleaner and, of course, one that is still used today, Oscar Meyer. Right after World War II, the Campbell Soup twins sang, "They're back and they're better than ever before, Campbell's Pork and Beans." All production had been diverted to the military during the war. How about Motorola TV, sung to the tune of "Happy Birthday"? Who wouldn't want to buy a Chevy after listening to a beautiful blond warble, "See the USA in your Chevrolet"? I wonder if anyone ever bought Royal Pudding because, in the words of their song, it was "rich, rich, rich in flavor; smooth, smooth, smooth as silk; with more food energy than sweet, fresh milk."

Coca-Cola and Pepsi have waged battle for many years. Coke was only sold in 6-ounce bottles, which you can still get today, but Pepsi got their foot solidly in Coke's door with a bit of clever marketing and an accompanying song: They changed to a 12-ounce bottle for the same price. Do you remember the song they used for years? "Pepsi Cola hits the spot; 12 full ounces, that's a lot; twice as much for a nickel too; Pepsi Cola is the drink for you." Eventually Coke gave in and offered larger bottles. Having said that, I date myself because it's been a long time since you could buy anything for a nickel.

I know that this isn't particularly Weedsport, but I couldn't help myself.