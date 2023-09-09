A Red Creek graduate is one of six Onondaga Community College graduates recently named Alumni Faces.

Bryan Morris, of the college's class of 2014, will be honored along with the other Alumni Faces at a celebration at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, at the college's Frederick Marvin and Ernst Schuh Recital Hall.

Morris, who earned a degree in engineering science, is an engineer at Micron Technology in Boise, Idaho. He served in the Air Force for 4.5 years before coming to the college, and while earning his degree was inducted into Phi Theta Kappa honor society and worked at the college's Office of Veterans and Military Services. He completed his bachelor's degree at Syracuse University.

The other Alumni Faces are Anas Almaletti '08, James Domroe '02, Dennis Hebert '67, Kayla McKeon '22 and Diana Robertson '77.

“This class is such a reflection of the community we serve. These graduates came here from all walks of life with the common goal of bettering themselves through higher education. We look forward to paying tribute to each of their remarkable accomplishments during our Alumni Faces ceremony,” OCC President Dr. Warren Hilton said in a news release.

For more information, visit sunyocc.edu.