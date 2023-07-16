For those family genealogists out there, the term “brick wall” has a certain meaning. It is when all the clues run out and those exciting new discoveries come slowly, or not at all. Well, those “brick walls” can also pop up in the study of general history when we can’t find answers to our questions about a subject or topic.

I recently received a question about a family of coopers who were part of Port Byron’s very active barrel manufacturing business. And I had to say that what we don’t know outweighs what we do know. Most of what is known comes from a short description in the Brigham’s 1863 county directory, where a short sentence says that the cooperage was in a 200-foot-long stone building and that it supplied barrels to the large mill of John Beach. It has been written that this mill could turn out 500 barrels of flour in one day, so it is no surprise that coopers were in high demand. The Beach cooperage employed about 50 men.

Further clues were found in an 1834 Erie Canal survey that noted the location of the cooperage. A water-powered sawmill had been built next to Lock 60 to take advantage of the excess water flowing around the lock, and it was likely that the sawmill supplied staves to the nearby cooperage. Another map from 1840 notes the footprint of the cooperage, although it doesn’t provide any new info. Our last clue is from the 1859 map where we find Cooper Street, which today is Rochester Street west of the outlet. So although this was quite a large concern, that is all we know right now.

The 1850 census notes that there were 27 men who were coopers, but these were likely the last of the industry as by 1850 there is no mention of the cooperage in any history. The reconstruction of the Erie Canal in the 1850s likely wiped out any trace of the stone building, as it doesn’t appear on the 1859 village map.

As happens so many times with local history, the description of the business that was printed in 1863 was repeated word for word in later historical accounts. Even the local paper, normally a wealth of local information, never mentions the seemingly long-forgotten business. An article about a house fire in 1914 notes that Samuel Dougherty was the foreman of the Beach Cooperage, but that is it. His son, Henry Dougherty of mincemeat fame, operated another cooperage later in the 1800s, maybe suggesting that he or his father had carried on the business in some fashion. The Dougherty cooperage was located on the west bank of the outlet between what is today Rochester Street and Moore Place.

John Beach’s mill, once called the largest in the state, is also another of our “brick walls,” for it predated photography and no one cared to make a drawing of it. So again, all we have are the often repeated historical descriptions of a business that saw its prime days in the 1830s. The mill burned in 1857, leaving no trace aside from the 2-mile mill race that was later used to supply water to the canal.

And then there are the subjects that are mysteries because we never knew to ask the questions. Recently, we were given photos of the Streeter family that included three views of the unknown gas station of William Streeter. This was a totally new business for us, as Will died in 1935 and the small business closed shortly after. Will was a postman beginning with the introduction of rural free delivery in 1902 and shortly before he retired, he set up his small service station.

The photos are wonderful, as they take us back to that short period when Route 31 was one of the busy east-west highways across central and western New York. As people abandoned the trolleys and railroads in favor of their own automobiles, gas stations were built to service the traveling public and their vehicles. Streeter’s station was open “day and night,” and sold pure-jersey milk (by the bottle or glass), malted Krim-Ko (if the chocolate settles it’s not Krim-Ko!), ice cold soda, cigars, cigarettes and candies, and also offered a Travelaide station with maps and other tourist needs. The gas station was located next to today’s Schasel Park and although the building is still there, it is hidden by trees so it is difficult to say how much is from 1935.