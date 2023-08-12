When the state changed the route of the Erie Canal in the early 1900s, it left behind 100 years of canal “ruins” in the form of bridges, dams, feeders, locks, aqueducts and all the other structures needed to fill and operate the waterway. And let’s not forget the 70-feet-wide-by-7-feet-deep dug canal and the towpath. So although the new Barge Canal had been opened and put into use, the old canal remained as a problem to be dealt with.

But it was not only a state concern, as the towns and villages of Brutus, Mentz, Montezuma, Port Byron and Weedsport now had a open ditch that was a perfect dumping ground, mosquito breeding pool and general hazard to life. As the local folks waited for the state to take action, they were waiting along with all the others along the old 350-mile canal.

One of the issues was that the state really had no idea of what they owned. Over the years, various maps had been made of the canal lands, but the last officially recognized canal map had been made in 1834, and that was of the original canal! So the state engineer tasked his assistant engineers with the job to survey, map and mark all the canal lands that had been acquired throughout the decades. These maps, called the 1910 Blue Line Maps, became the basis for the abandonment and sale of the old canal lands. However, this mapping project would take years, and the old canal remained an issue for those who had to live near it or cross it.

The old canal bridges were of immediate concern since they were quickly failing as motor vehicles grew larger and heavier with each passing year. An example of the concern was the old Green Street bridge that collapsed in 1921 when a Army dumptruck tried to cross it. This bridge, a Whipple bow-string truss, was basically the same as many of the canal bridges. A example of the size of the task to remove all the bridges can be seen in the 17 road crossings in Cayuga County alone. Each one was a time bomb waiting to collapse under the weight of a passing car or truck. For the state, it was a race against time as many old bridges, not just canal bridges, were not suitable for newer, heavier and faster vehicles that were coming onto the market. The June 21, 1919, Port Byron Chronicle reported that the Main and Utica street bridges were to be removed and the approaches leveled. The River and Canal street bridges would be removed in 1920. It was not to be as in late 1922, the Chronicle reported that the Utica Street bridge was still waiting and thanks to the efforts of Sen. Charles Hewitt, the state finally would be getting around to removing it.

In 1921, the Chronicle reported that the village had voted to purchase the old canal along Green Street for the purpose of creating a community playground (where the ball fields are today). But before the canal could be filled in and a playground constructed, the land had to be dried out. The village asked for local men to come and help clean out the old state drainage ditch that ran north to the outlet since the state was no longer clearing it.

But the old canal was not always looked upon as a problem. In 1918, the town of Montezuma asked if they could mine the rip-rap stone that lined the canal banks for road construction. In 1919, someone suggested that the old canal in Montezuma could be used as a fish hatchery, and Weedsport looked at the old canal as a reservoir for fighting local fires. Many of these ideas were simply that, as we know that in Weedsport the canal was filled in and became Route 31. The old canal did find use as a route for the new Niagara, Lockport and Ontario Power Co. transmission lines.

In 1932, the state advertised its intent to formally abandon all the old canal lands, although the abandonment meant that someone had to be willing to purchase them. To this day, the state continues to own old canal lands that no one wished to purchase. The aqueduct that carried boats across the Owasco Outlet was finally removed in 1960, over 40 years after the last boat passed over it. Some stones were harvested from Lock 52 for construction projects, and one was even used as a headstone in Mount Pleasant.