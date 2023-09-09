Last month I wrote about the last days of the Erie Canal in Port Byron and what happened afterward. A lot of the infrastructure, such as the old bridges, were merely broken apart and scrapped. But there were salvageable items, such as old buildings. The little lock tenders' offices that sat in between the chambers were certainly reusable as sheds and chicken coops, and most were hauled away. There is a fine example of a lock tender's office from Lock 51 in Jordan next to the village school. The Canal Society of New York State recovered another one of these, and has it up by the Erie House.

The building known as the Lock Grocery that sat on the southern side of Lock 52 was another building that suddenly had no more use after the canal closed in the fall of 1917. The store, which once had a constant flow of traffic within feet of its front door, was too far removed from the central business district of the village to remain viable as a market. And aside from a driveway off of West Dock, there was no road leading to the building.

We do have a fairly decent history of the store thanks to former Cayuga County Historian Shelia Tucker, who interviewed Elmer Kerns in the 1970s. Elmer was the last person to run the store. We can also get a few hints about the store from the old newspapers.

There were 72 locks on the Enlarged Erie Canal, and it is safe to say that many had some sort of grocery or provisioning store. The canal brought by dozens of boats each day, and as each made its way through the lock, the cook or wife could safely jump off the boat, grab a few items and hop back on. We know from ads in the 1845 Port Byron paper that William Hinman ran a store at Lock 60, which was the original lock in Port Byron before the enlargement. At some point, Stephen Kerns and Stewart Elliott purchased land on the north side of the canal by the lock and opened a meat market and grocery store. The business was moved to another building on the south side of the lock in 1861. This is the building we see in the photo with this column.

Stephen Kerns retired from the business in 1908, and after this, the business went through a number of owners. It was understandable. By this time, the long-term future of the store was in question, as everyone knew that the canal was going to be removed from the village at some point. But as long as the dry dock was in business, it was likely worth the effort to keep the store going for another couple years. Kern’s grandson, Earl Myers, took over and gave the building a new concrete foundation and other improvements. In 1912, Jay Elliott moved his meat business into the store and then he assumed full ownership. In 1915 the business was listed for sale, and it appears that this is when Elmer Kerns joined Myers in ownership. The store was simply known as the Lock Grocery, and Kerns made a big push to attract business by running numerous ads in the local paper. It was a surprise to no one when the village saw its last boat in the fall of 1917, and this appears to be the end of the Lock Grocery.

The real mystery is what happened to the building after 1917. If you happen to visit the Port Byron Old Erie Canal Heritage Park and wander up the dead-end trail that leads to the old store site, you will find nothing to indicate that a building once stood there. You can’t even find the concrete foundation! The Chronicle noted that Fiero Gutchess had purchased the building in 1919 and would remove it for reuse. The recycling of a building was fairly common in those days, either by moving the entire building or by salvaging wood and other pieces. But it was not to be, as the building was once again listed for sale in 1923, suitable for a business or storage. After this, we have no clue. Was it purchased, reused, moved, burned, buried? Is it part of your house?

The couple photos we have show the store from the lock, but was there more to the building that we don’t see? I have never seen a image that shows the other side. Was there a street level walk-in or a basement?