David Wilcox Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Gio Pettigrass knows people don't get many opportunities to press the reset button. He plans on making the most of his, beginning Sunday.

That afternoon, Pettigrass will be joined by several local musicians to play a farewell show at Auburn Public Theater. Afterward, the 23-year-old guitarist will get ready to move to Nashville, where he'll pursue a master's degree in commercial music at Belmont University. He'll also look to become part of the city's renowned music scene, whether it's recording, performing or even teaching.

"Music's the thing I want to do," he told The Citizen on Wednesday. "And Nashville is probably the best place in the country to do it."

Pettigrass will be joined Sunday by two bands he has performed with, Generation Gap and Jim Van Arsdale & The Healers, as well as members of the Perform 4 Purpose music education program.

Generation Gap — which got its name from the age difference between its adult members and then-13-year-old Pettigrass — will play a "blast from the past" set, he said. He added that he was among the first group of children to participate in Perform 4 Purpose and raise money for local causes at its concerts throughout Cayuga County. Van Arsdale was his guitar teacher as well.

"It's been a joy to see Gio grow into being an amazing musician but also a young man who treats others with kindness and respect," Van Arsdale told The Citizen on Wednesday. "Always lifting up those around him. It's that second quality that I believe assures him success in all his future endeavors."

Pettigrass began playing guitar when he was 8. The instrument was a gift from his grandmother after his mother noticed how much he liked playing the video game "Guitar Hero," he said. He was a natural, winning Best Guitarist honors at a Battle of the Bands event at the Landmark Theatre when he was 16. He went on to study music at Onondaga Community College and SUNY Fredonia.

Belmont, where Pettigrass was one of two students accepted into the commercial music program this year, was the only school he wanted to continue his education, he said. That's partly because of its location in Nashville, where he has some friends who play regularly. He hopes to gig there himself, and is open to playing any style of music because, above all, he wants to get better at guitar.

"If you want to be the most marketable, you have to be willing to lay down any kind of music," he said. "A lot of times you can surprise yourself how much you enjoy playing a style of music you're not used to. I disliked country music until I saw it live and tried playing it, and realized these country musicians are pretty crazy players."

Being marketable also means getting better at singing, teaching and songwriting, Pettigrass said. He looks forward to the opportunities "Music City" will offer him to continue the artistic journey he started in Auburn, but he has mixed feelings about leaving his hometown. He'll miss the pizza, he joked, but more importantly he'll miss the people and players, the memories and the music.

"Everyone deserves the opportunity to press the reset button once or twice," he said. "But there's a lot I'm going to be leaving behind."

If you go WHAT: Gio Pettigrass "Road to Nashville" concert featuring members of Generation Gap, Perform 4 Purpose and The Healers WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, July 16 WHERE: Stage Right, Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn COST: Tickets $15 INFO: Visit auburnpublictheater.org or perform4purpose.org