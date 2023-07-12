Some months ago when I was talking to Ken Furness, the legendary soccer coach and athletic director of the Southern Cayuga Central School District, since deceased, the name "Homer Smith" came up, I forget in what context. “I knew Homer Smith,” I said. Ken was excusably incredulous, unable to imagine me and Homer Smith in the same universe. I explained:

In 1950 Homer Smith was an 18-year-old, one-year senior enrolled in Lawrenceville prep in New Jersey preparing for Princeton, 5 miles down the road. He was also preparing to play football. Smith was a “ringer,” in the slang of the day. He had grown up in Omaha, where his father ran a Ford dealership.

In the spring, Homer did track and field: the long jump and the 220-yard low hurdles. I was a walk-on junior who thought that I too could run low hurdles.

Homer, who was 5-foot-10 and weighed 188 pounds, projected quiet confidence and treated everyone — underclassmen, coaches, walk-ons, school staff — with the same quiet, friendly respect. He had a look and a presence that stayed with you.

Homer went on to Princeton, where he majored in economics, was president of his class and as an All-East running back captained the football team. One Saturday he rushed 273 yards against Harvard, still a record. He graduated in 1954 and spent two years in the Army as an artillery officer. He was aiming for a career coaching college football, but first he got an MBA degree at Stanford, where he also started his coaching career with the junior varsity squad.

His greatest opportunity came when he was appointed head football coach at West Point in 1974. But did he see what he was getting into?

It was the wake of the Vietnam War, and the military was not popular. The team had lost all 10 games in 1973. Smith revived the program, had one winning (7-4) season in 1977, including the major victory over Navy, but over four years his record was 17 wins and 27 losses. With a one-year contract, he was fired after a 28-0 loss to Navy. It was not an amicable parting. Smith was bitter over irregularities in recruiting, over which he had no control, and — as he saw it — about not being given a chance to resign. What had been “a great honor” ended in defeat. During these same days, his brother Dean died in an automobile accident. Smith’s reaction, at age 47, was to enroll in Harvard Divinity School.

There will never be a film about Homer Smith because as head coach (of Davidson, the University of the Pacific and West Point) he did not have a winning record. He probably had his best days (and most fun) in later life as offensive coordinator — his specialty — at UCLA (three times), Alabama (twice) and Arizona (some questioned Homer’s nomadic lifestyle).

It has been said that “he won more hearts than games.” Bill Curry, who hired Smith at Alabama in 1988, described Smith “the best football coach I’ve ever seen,” and Curry had played for Bobby Dodd at Georgia Tech and Vince Lombardi at Green Bay. Leamon Hall, a Princeton quarterback who married Smith’s daughter Kim, noted that after his father-law-law’s death he heard from second stringers and “even guys who got cut” how he had shaped and influenced their lives.

“He had a sonorous voice and the ability to break down information so that players could understand it,” according to one of his assistants, and “all with a total lack of pretention.” He approached football like a grandmaster at chess: Each player in a game should know what he and the 21 other players are going to do on every play. He wrote six books about football, including "The Coach’s Complete Offensive Playbook."

He coached in 12 bowl games.

Smith went to divinity school “in search of the right act in the midst of confusing choices,” wrote George Vecsey in The New York Times in 1978. He immersed himself in the history of religions. He considered the ministry, but in the second year he began to feel the pull of coaching — and the family needed the money. He retired in 1997 after two years at Arizona.

Rudyard Kipling suggested in his poem "If" that “triumph and disaster” are both “imposters.” What would Homer have to say about that? He died on April 10, 2011, at age 79, survived by his wife, two daughters and four grandchildren.