Curtis Czarniak, a retired educator and resident of Tully, has published a book, "Bringing Henry Home" (Outskirts Press), which describes a plan to solve “a decades old, wicked problem in education: How do we populate all our classrooms with outstanding teachers who will get all their students to achieve and succeed?”

During a 35-year career, Czarniak — a graduate of Ohio State University — has been a teacher (21 years), principal of Bishop Ludden Junior-Senior High School (7.5 years), dean of students (one year), community recreation coach (nine years), varsity coach (six years), religious education instructor (12 years), youth center director (three years) and tutor. He has taught at a Native American school and a juvenile detention center. He seems almost frighteningly energetic and extroverted, and wears a size 15 shoe.

Despite the billions spent, Czarniak points out, government programs like No Child Left Behind and Race to the Top failed to achieve satisfying results. “Economic and racial achievement gaps remain” after these reform efforts, he writes. In the first instance, school districts were held accountable for results, in the second, individual teachers were threatened with job loss. But no one told teachers how to achieve good results.

Czarniak wants all students to achieve success, not just most, or a majority. He thinks he knows how to make this happen. After all, no child wants to fail. There are certain truths or facts concerning students and teachers that undergird any education effort, Czarniak says, and lists 24 of them, which I will try to summarize:

No child wants to fail, but sometimes students give up — when they feel helpless. They need to know what is expected of them, and achieve some measure of success to develop confidence. Shaming and public humiliation do not motivate anybody. Students understand teamwork and would do better at school in a team setting. A degree of stability in life is necessary for learning. Students (and people in general) need a goal, a higher purpose beyond what they want for themselves. Students (and teachers) need to feel a part of a group. Students’ perceptions of how much teachers care for them directly influence their behavior.

Teaching can be about saving souls — and all teachers, whether or not they realize it, are selling or trying to sell their subjects. Teachers must respect students, may even love students, but a teacher cannot be a student’s friend; teachers must observe a professional distance. The author is no sentimentalist: Students can be “incredibly cruel to other students,” he writes. Adolescents do crazy things, and they can’t explain why.

The author sees most schools as competitive environments that create winners and losers: “Isolation and individualism reign.” The individual student is the basic learning unit. Some do well, most will be average and some will fail — this is considered normal.

“Students operate independently, do assignments independently, take tests and quizzes independently and receive grades and recognition as individuals. Depending on the school’s location, anywhere from 5 to 50% of students are unsuccessful,” the author writes. “I want no part of an educational paradigm that leaves so many children at risk.”

Teachers also work in almost total isolation from each other. The principal, if they have time, will observe their teaching once or twice a year. Rarely will a teacher have a chance to see their colleagues at work or have time to exchange ideas. In-service days the author compares to “drive-by shootings,” where an outside “expert” sprays their audience with information that may or may not be relevant to what they do, before going on to some other school.

Beginning teachers are like college baseball players who attempt to play in the major leagues without first spending time in the minors, Czarniak writes. Even if they are assigned a mentor, guidance is rudimentary. The rookie teacher hesitates to admit problems; the mentor doesn’t want to probe. The principal, whose job description would cause most business executives to shake their heads, has no time to “grow teachers.” Veteran, tenured teachers, who may have much to teach others, labor undisturbed by collegial visits during the year.

Czarniak believes the age of the isolated teacher is over — or should be — along with the age of the individual student learner. He believes he has developed a new, cooperative model of learning: the Czarniak Paradigm, or CP for short, and the subject of next month’s article. (To be continued.)