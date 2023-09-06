Note: This is the second of three articles on retired educator and Tully resident Curtis Czarniak’s book "Bringing Henry Home."

In Czarniak’s book, the school day begins at 8 a.m. with “housemasters” meeting with their students in their various ”houses.” These are “houses” in a special sense.

The terms "house" and "housemaster" are usually associated with private boarding schools where 30 to 35 students are housed in free-standing residential buildings presided over by an adult and his/her family, along with an assistant housemaster. In a Czarniak school, a housemaster is a teacher who meets with 12 to 13 students in a classroom for 45 minutes at the beginning of the school day, and again at the end of the school day for 10 minutes — to wrap things up — before dismissal.

The Czarniak “house” is neither a homeroom, a study hall nor an advisory period, the author stresses. It is a place where “students develop a sense of belonging through shared experiences, the majority of which revolve around academics.” It involves mutual aid rather than competition. Students good at math coach others who are not; history and English buffs teach less verbal classmates how to organize their thoughts. House members choose names for their houses, and even design flags and parade with them, showing house spirit: Belong, believe, work hard, succeed “becomes the mantra of each house.”

Since students “at any level” do not initially know how to coach others, they must be shown how to go about it. “In CP (Czarniak Paradigm) training all housemasters learn strategies which can transform their students from ‘have-no-clue-how-to-help’ zombies into competent peer tutors and cooperative learners,” according to the author. So, if a housemaster with struggling students knows a big math test is set for the end of the week, they can mobilize their math tutor(s) to get the strugglers up to speed in time.

This sounds great! But I would like to know more about how students are trained to be tutors, and how teachers become housemasters in the summer course they must take. But "Bringing Henry Home" already has 278 dense pages! The author also lists 27 team-building activities that houses can engage in, including guest speakers, debates, public service days, initiation ceremonies for new members, and fields days activities with other houses. These are ambitious goals for a 45-minute class!

Since the house meets first thing in the morning, and briefly at the end of the day, the house system and mindset frame the traditional classes that are held in between. CP schools are not created full-blown; in existing schools, CP models would be created in turn for the seventh and eighth grades, the ninth and 10th, and finally the 11th and 12th grades. There is no indication of how students are selected for each house: by alphabetical order, at random or some other way. What if there are no math brains in a house?

There is also the house steward. This is a resident of the school district, a businessman or woman or some other resident, who sits in on house meetings two or three times a month. The steward is a link between the CP and the public, perhaps a way of keeping the house grounded so it doesn’t get too adventurous! The housemaster, for his or her part, should visit his students’ parents once a year.

A Czarniak Paradigm school of 600 students would have 48 houses. That is a lot to keep track of. Housemasters must have special skills, and aside from their housemaster job, also teach several other classes.

The CP house, meeting in the morning and at classes’ end, makes the housemaster the alpha and omega of the educational process. It also adds an hour to the school day and changes the way the school day begins, which would be an issue for many principals. Can a residential school concept be successfully grafted onto a high school day? Is the question.

Let’s be clear: No Czarniak school currently exists. The Czarniak Paradigm is a concept issuing from the author’s experience and imagination. He has thought it through and is convinced it will work. Maybe it would, but as a theory passes into practice, adjustments are usually necessary. This should not stop us from seeking something better than what we have: winners and losers, isolated students and teachers, overworked principals and the sad spectacle of the inmates in the in-school suspension room.

Next month: The CP program for master teachers.