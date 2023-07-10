On Saturday, Aug. 12, the Finger Lakes Art Council will present our biggest Summer Festival of the Creatives Arts so far!

The event will be held at the historic Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is one way we work to make our mission a reality: "To create an environment that supports, fosters, provides and promotes inclusive arts programming open to all residents, artists and visitors throughout the Finger Lakes region."

Artists from Cayuga and several neighboring counties will sell their creations, including photography, jewelry, mixed media, painting, textiles and more. Award-winning and best-selling author, coach, publicist and teacher Laura Ponticello, who was the featured writer at our recent poetry event, will sell her books as she prepares to start a tour to promote her newest one. We are working with other artists to see if they will be able to find time in their schedules to join us as well.

Also on hand will be our life-sized wooden figures of many historic men and women who have local connections, including William H. Seward, Chief Logan, Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton. We will have paint supplies available if any of you would like to help us touch up the paint on these beautiful, handpainted figures. In addition to this project, we will have a craft table where anyone can make a Tiffany-style window ornament, and we will provide all the supplies!

The SCAT Van will be offering a chicken barbecue starting at 11 a.m. Food can be preordered by calling (315) 253-0996. Other food items will be available, including pizza fritte provided by the Cultural Italian American Organization, plus cotton candy and cookies.

There will be free tours of the chapel and information about the Willard sisters, Caroline and Georgiana.

And what would a festival be without live music? The Flock of Free Range Children will perform from 10 a.m. to noon, Nuclear Ukulele from 12:30 to 2 p.m., and classic rock band Dynamix from 2:30 to 4 p.m., closing out the event.

This event is part of the Auburn Founder’s Day celebration. A few spots for vendors are still available. Visit our Facebook page for details, or email a request for an application to artcouncilfingerlakes@gmail.com.

This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, and administered by Auburn Public Theater.