In the spring of 2009, Lauren Dates from Victory and his friends wrote letters to local representatives and the state Legislature to garner support for the idea that a state highway in their neighborhoods, Route 38, be dedicated to Vietnam veterans, both men and women. They reached out to other veteran groups in several counties who also lived near Route 38. This route is about 100 miles long and touches four counties from Sterling in Cayuga County south to Owego in Tioga County.

On Aug. 11, 2009, Gov. David Paterson signed the designation of the memorial highway into law, which spearheaded the idea by state veterans to organize a tribute ride. Instrumental in organizing the first tribute ride were Tioga County veterans Harvey Baker, Dan Baker and Bill Chandler, and Barry Langerlan from Moravia, representing Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter Nos. 377, 480 and 704, the Patriot Guard, and Chapter No. 17 of the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club.

Saturday, Oct. 17, 2009, was the first tribute ride on Route 38, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor. This involved more than 350 motorcycles, as well as cars, trucks, military vehicles, any vehicle that could legally be on the road, and airplanes flying above the route. It started out with cold temperatures and some snow in the air at 10 a.m. in Owego, but miraculously the further north the vehicles went the sun came out and it was a pleasant fall day in Cayuga County. Since then, the tribute ride has been held in July each year.

Now, 15 years later, most of the original organizers are still involved with the planning and participation in this year’s ride on Saturday, July 15, which is always police-escorted.

The first three tribute rides began at Marvin Park in Owego, but due to devastating flooding from Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee in the summer of 2011, the subsequent rides started at Owego Free Academy on Sheldon Guile Boulevard in Owego. From Owego, the ride stops at the Carrington-Fuller American Legion Post No. 800 in Groton, where the veterans and public honor 2nd Lt. Terrence Graves, USMC, Medal of Honor recipient, at his memorial monument. Onward north, Route 38 takes them through many small towns to the city of Auburn and to Throop, where Spc. 4 Robert F. Stryker, U.S. Army Medal of Honor recipient, is remembered at Pine Hill Cemetery. After reaching the end of Route 38 in Sterling, the participants go into Hannibal and stop at the Prior-Stock American Legion Post No. 1552 on Rochester Street for rest, refreshment and entertainment.

There are 26 Vietnam veterans originally from Cayuga County whose names are on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., and on memorials in Cayuga County. They are: John S. Alling Jr., Gary A. Barnes, Robert S. Barnes, Larry R. Dewey, David A. Dixon, Joseph M. Donovan, Johnston Dunlap, Ferdinand W. Glessing Jr., Gary W. Emmett, Claude A. Hodge, Lawrence W. Hoyt, Starrett J. Ingleston, Francis D. Lupo, Merritt L. Murray, Frank T. Nevidomsky, Joseph A. Puryear, Thomas Y. Reynolds, John J. Rhodes, Brian P. Russell, Donald J. Ryan, Edward D. Smith Jr., Daryl K. Stannard, Robert F. Stryker, Terry E. Toole, Charles F. Whitfield Jr. and Marc A. Woodworth.

Around 2.7 million men and women actually served in Vietnam. A 50-year commemoration of the war started in 2012 and will commence through Veterans Day 2025, honoring our veterans during this 13-year era.

The local monument, sponsored by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 704, is located at Aqueduct Park on Route 31 between Weedsport and Port Byron. On the backside of this wall are names of veterans who have subsequently passed away with medical-related illnesses from their service in Vietnam.

It is our honor to recognize these Vietnam veterans as they ride through our county on Route 38 Saturday morning, July 15. Please wave your flag and say "thank you." It is a proud day to be an American!

Coming up on Sept. 14-17, The Wall That Heals, a three-quarters replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., will be set up at Casey Park in Auburn. Coming from Sanford, Maine, the wall will be escorted from Groton to Auburn by Carrington-Fuller American Legion Post No. 800 of Groton.