The Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn is extending its offer to take free portraits of local Black groups, including churches, athletic teams, reunions, clubs and businesses.

The portraits will be taken by Ellen M. Blalock, the Schweinfurth's artist in residence, through the end of the summer. Participants will receive an 8-by-10 print and a digital copy, as well as a copy on fabric they can make into a quilt at a later workshop. A second print will become part of a Black Family Album that will be donated to Seymour Library's History Discovery Center.

Participation, prints and the workshop are free, but reservations are requested.

The event is funded by the New York State Council on the Arts, the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center and the city of Auburn's Historic and Cultural Sites Commission as part of the city's Juneteenth celebration, and Creatives Rebuild New York.

For more information, or to make a reservation, call (315) 255-1553.