AUBURN — When Long Island native Susan Hoffer started college, she intended to pursue a degree in chemistry with a goal of conducting cancer research. Like many college students, her plans changed.

“I was more interested in the fine arts classes I took and kept taking in college, and realized my passion was in the arts,” she said.

Hoffer earned a bachelor’s degree in teaching and studio art, moved to Syracuse, and began teaching. When her children went to college, she returned to earn her MFA in fine arts, and has been painting seriously ever since.

But Hoffer never left her interest in chemistry behind. She spent a month this summer as an artist in residence at the Sam and Adele Golden Foundation in Chenango County, working with artists and chemists at the Golden Artist Colors manufacturing facility located next door.

“During my time there I experimented with various substrates, grounds and Williamsburg paint,” she said. “It was a period of tremendous growth and learning!”

Hoffer, who lives in Lake Placid, is featured in a solo exhibit, “Rural Voice Rising: Can Art Subvert Media’s Narrative?” on display at the Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn through Oct. 15. She will deliver an artist talk there at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.

Hoffer's paintings of North Country residents draw attention for her process, as well as their descriptive titles and explanations. An example: A painting of her father sitting on a couch, his hands signaling that he’s making a point during an intense conversation. The title: “Just vote — but not against your own interests.”

“This image was made a week before he died,” Hoffer said. “He told me that people in poor rural areas continually vote against their own interests, and that he hoped they ‘smartened up.’”

The paintings tackle serious topics through the eyes of Adirondack Park residents. The subject of “Reproductive decisions are complicated. #blackdoctorsspeaking” worries that restrictive laws states passed after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade will mean the death of some pregnant women because doctors must wait for approval to conduct life-saving surgery.

In “Connecting to the Protest,” the subject of the painting is writing a letter to U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, trying to convince her to “stand up to the 45th president.” The piece “‘I never felt unsafe until there was a target on my back’ #chinavirus” explains that the subject’s parents worry about her safety amid racist backlash over the COVID-19 virus.

“I think a goal of the exhibition would be to challenge the narratives that are often believed about rural residents in my region,” Hoffer said. “I use the words and ideas of my sitters as they speak on weighty topics.”

In addition to painting, Hoffer teaches studio classes and art history at North Country Community College.

“We are a poor mountain college, and often my students haven't had access to the privileges wealthier and less rural communities offer,” she said. “It means a lot to me to contribute something good to the community where I live.”

And just like her students, Hoffer is still learning — from her students and from the chemists at the Golden paint factory. She applied for the residency because she wanted to research how different grounds affect her paintings.

“I was using the same oil paint with the same result and, even though I knew I could craft a good painting, I just wanted to learn new things,” she said in a video interview conducted during the residency. “I did a lot of experimenting on the surfaces with gesso and color, and that was really interesting to me. Just by changing up my ground, it created a whole new painting experience for me.”

Hoffer said she loved collaborating with the artists and chemists.

“I learned why freezing my oil paint to both stiffen and slow the drying process works,” she said in an interview with the Schweinfurth. “I learned why refining the pigments differently is important and results in differing vibrancy, opacity and translucence. Of course these different properties of oil paint are interesting to the painter.”

She poses a question in her exhibition title: Can art subvert media’s narrative? That is what Hoffer is seeking to do with her work.

“I hope that art can offer an alternative to media's narrative, which can be limited and incomplete,” she said. “I believe that knowledge comes from both experience and reason, and what my sitters offer to the viewer is both.”

If you go WHAT: "Rural Voices Rising: Can Art Subvert Media's Narrative?" by Susan Hoffer (along with "Reflections of a Photographer" by Fred Price and "Member Show 2023") WHEN: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 15; artist talk at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 WHERE: Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn COST: Admission $10 for the general public and free for Schweinfurth members, participating artists and children younger than 12; joint admission to the Schweinfurth and the Cayuga Museum of History & Art next door is $15 INFO: Visit myartcenter.org or call (315) 253-1553

