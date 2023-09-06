A group of women and men who visit the Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn weekly to knit and crochet entered a crocheted eye, "Earth's Eye View," in the art center's "Member Show 2023." The group currently consists of Barbara Corey, Regina Delaney, Cindy Dempsey, Carol Gamba, Mary Beth Haswell, Jamie Rathbone, Tina Shrimpton, Bart Wasilenko and Lilie Welych.
AUBURN — Schweinfurth Art Center’s “Member Show 2023,” which runs through Oct. 15, includes 120 works from 128 people this year. That’s because one of the works was created by the nine members of the Schweinfurth Fiber Arts Group.
It’s a loosely organized group of women and men from central New York who meet nearly every Tuesday at the Schweinfurth — or maybe at a restaurant or a lakefront — to knit, stitch, crochet and talk about their lives. They celebrate birthdays, have holiday parties and offer life advice to each other and members of the Schweinfurth staff.
The group currently consists of Barbara Corey, Regina Delaney, Cindy Dempsey, Carol Gamba, Mary Beth Haswell, Jamie Rathbone, Tina Shrimpton, Bart Wasilenko and Lilie Welych.
“We had so much fun making a bag for someone, that we decided to work on another project together,” Corey said.
“We thought about (entering as a group) and brainstormed for about a year, but pulled it together in one month,” added Haswell.
The piece, called “Earth’s Eye View,” is a giant crocheted eye with dangling streamers festooned with clear or white beads — perhaps representing tears as Earth watches the destruction wrought by wars and climate change.
Other works in the show also offer subtle messages. Camillus artist Carol Adamec’s piece, “Accepting Diversified Family Groups,” is a sculpture made of towers of different metals surrounded by a metal circle. “Band-Aids” by Mnetha Warren, of Aurora, is five giant-sized bandages colored in different skin tones.
The show contains a wide variety of mediums, including photographs, watercolors, collages and even a dress made from palm fronds. It also has drawn entries from as far away as California and Florida.
One work, “GROWTH” by Susan Marie Borden, of Buffalo, invites people to touch, move and flip over the nine Plexiglas cubes in her interactive sculpture to create their own version. She suggests visitors snap a photo and share it on social media. (If you do, please tag the Schweinfurth on Facebook as @myartcenter and Instagram as @schweinfurthart so we can re-share it.)
This exhibit is sponsored, in part, by the New York State Council on the Arts.
This exhibit is sponsored, in part, by the New York State Council on the Arts.
