If you go

WHAT: "Member Show 2023" (along with "Reflections of a Photographer" by Fred Price and "Rural Voices Rising: Can Art Subvert Media's Narrative?" by Susan Hoffer)

WHEN: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 15

WHERE: Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn

COST: Admission $10 for the general public and free for Schweinfurth members, participating artists and children younger than 12; joint admission to the Schweinfurth and the Cayuga Museum of History & Art next door is $15

INFO: Visit myartcenter.org or call (315) 253-1553