The Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn is now accepting registrations for its fall art classes in drawing, ceramics and watercolors. The classes are open to anyone age 16 and older.

• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 8 and 9: Fall Drawing Workshop with Warner Varno

• 2 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 19 to Nov. 7: Fall Wheel Throwing with Mike Hughes

• 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 21 to Nov. 9: Fall Wheel Throwing with John Smolenski

• 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 3 to Nov. 7: Fundamentals of Watercolor with Eric Shute

All classes take place at the center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn.

For more information, including pricing, visit schweinfurthartcenter.org/adult-classes or call (315) 253-1553.