The Cayuga County Office for the Aging will host the fifth annual Senior Moments Resource Fair from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.

The fair will include a public hearing with the office at 9:30 a.m. where staff will share information about programs and services, and hear suggestions on how it can help address the challenges of aging.

There will also be a presentation on "The Ins and Outs of Occupational Therapy" with Jeanette Seward and Amelia Davern at 10:30 a.m., providing information about adaptive equipment and tips for keeping older adults safe and independent at home. In another presentation, "Brain Health: Keep Your Mind Fit For Life" at 11:45 a.m., brain longevity specialist Linda Galbato will provide information about achieving brain health through diet, exercise, stress management and socialization.

The Office for the Aging and NY Connects will provide Medicare information, benefits eligibility screening and long-term care options as well. Attorneys from Boyle & Anderson P.C. will provide brief senior legal consultations from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. And more than 50 vendors will provide information about local services, balance testing, flu shots, goodie bags, veteran discount cards and more.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public. Attendees can register for door prizes at the Savannah Bank entrance to the mall. Rides with the SCAT Van can be requested by calling (315) 253-0996 before Sept. 6.

For more information, call (315) 253-1226.