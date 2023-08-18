The Seward House Museum in Auburn has received a National Endowment for the Humanities grant of $6,490, the museum announced in a news release this week.

The grant will help the museum preserve its fragile historical and cultural collection, which include political memorabilia, fine and decorative art, photographs, Civil War artifacts and ethnographic materials. Much of the museum's collection is associated with the travels of former Secretary of State William Henry Seward in the 19th century. The museum stands in Seward's former home.

“The award will be used to purchase archival quality cabinets for collections storage," museum Director of Collections and Exhibitions Emma Dailey said. "This grant will augment a previous NEH award allowing us to continue to upgrade our collections storage spaces and ensure the protection of artifacts from environmental factors, like humidity and temperature fluctuations."

For more information on the museum, 33 South St., Auburn, visit sewardhouse.org or call (315) 252-1283.