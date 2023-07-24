Summer at Seymour! Kids aren’t the only ones who can discover this summer at Seymour Library. Learn something new at an after-hours lecture, practice some self-care with meditation, chair yoga and art, enjoy an evening of music, drop in for a game of mahjong or Scrabble, or check out a book club. There is something for everyone, and all programs are free!

Lifelong learners can explore a variety of topics during the library’s After Hours Lecture Series:

• Enjoy a little summer staycation! Take a trip through scenic Portugal with Tom Henry at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25.

• Explore how political parties have changed throughout history with Tom Henry at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Escape the hustle and bustle of summer and relax with an afternoon of chair yoga, meditation or sketching!

The library, in partnership with the Cayuga Museum of History & Art, will be offering chair yoga classes with instructor Wendy Vitale at 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 2, 9 and 16, at the Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St. (rear) in Auburn.

Discover inner peace and relaxation through both guided and silent meditation with certified meditation leader Joe Sarnicola at 2 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 10 and 24, in the library’s IDEA Lab.

Join other artists for an afternoon of sketching in the library's gardens at 2 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 3 and 17. Supplies will be provided. In case of rain, this program will be held inside.

Experience a variety of instruments and music during this summer's free concert series at Seymour Library. Perfect for music lovers of all ages!

• Learn about the culture and history of two stringed instruments — the 14-stringed Filipino banduria and the three-stringed Okinawan sanshin —with Annie Sheng, a member of 14Strings! Cornell Filipino Rondalla, at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 24.

• The Skaneateles Festival, in collaboration with Seymour Library with the support of the Cayuga County Office of Tourism, are proud to present an evening with Steven Banks. Enjoy the sounds of the classical saxophone in the library’s garden at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17. In case of rain, the concert will be held inside the library.

For more information about Steven Banks, please visit skanfest.org/2023/02/08/steven-banks.

Get your game on! Check out one of our drop-in mahjong, Scrabble or "Dungeons & Dragons" clubs.

• Looking for a group to play mahjong with? Join us for a friendly game from 2 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Aug. 7, 14, 21 and 28. Gaming sets will be available. You must know the basics of mahjong.

• Enjoy an afternoon of Scrabble from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.

• Explore dark caves, find chests of gold and silver, avoid cunning traps, and fight off terrible monsters during "Dungeons & Dragons" Club from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Fridays, Aug. 4 and 18. For teens (13 and older) and adults. For more information, email aurbanek@seymourlib.org.

The library offers a variety of book clubs, from historical fiction to sci-fi:

• Find out "whodunit" during Coffee and Crime Book Club at noon Tuesday, Aug. 8. Participants can pick any book in Anne Perry’s “Charlotte and Thomas Pitt” series. For more information, email mlovell@seymourlib.org.

• Love historical fiction? Travel through time during Tea & Tales Book Club at noon Tuesday, Aug. 15. The featured book is "The Last Year of the War" by Susan Meissner. For more information, email jkolb@seymourlib.org.

• Coffee & Conversation Book Club reads a little bit of everything! Join us at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24. The featured book is "Remarkably Bright Creatures" by Shelby Van Pelt. For more information, email mlovell@seymourlib.org.

• The Read More Book Club picks categories in support of the library’s reading challenge. Join us at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23. This month's categories are a book featuring magic or a book featuring a road trip. For more information, email lcarr@seymourlib.org.

• A science fiction and fantasy book club with a twist, OtherWorlds Club invites participants to discuss a book, movie, game or comic that centers around a monthly theme. Join the adventure at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30. For more information, email aurbanek@seymourlib.org.

Looking for some activities to keep the little ones entertained? Seymour Library’s Discover Summer series runs through Aug. 19. Explore kindness, friendship and nature with storytimes, science programs, Book to Movie Club and more!

For more information on upcoming programs, please visit seymourlibrary.org.