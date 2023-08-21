Explore, learn and discover this fall at Seymour Library with a variety of free programs for lifelong learners. From lectures and workshops to concerts and films, there is something for everyone!

After Hours Lecture Series

The library’s After Hours Lecture Series is back this fall!

• Discover the connection between the Erie Canal and the Underground Railroad with Derrick Pratt, director of education and public programs at the Erie Canal Museum, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12.

• Learn about the impact of the First Amendment and freedom of press on your everyday life with Roy Gutterman, S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications professor at Syracuse University and director of the Tully Center of Free Speech, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3.

• Explore the James Webb Space Telescope, view images and learn about its operation with Jim Rienhardt, NASA Solar System Ambassador, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26.

The After Hours Lecture Series is made possible by the Friends of Seymour Library.

Film and discussion

Join us at the library for the second installment of "Black Thought, Voices and Action," a film and discussion series facilitated by William E. Berry Jr. Featured films will focus on topics of social reform and racial justice:

• 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7: Mamie Till-Mobley, educator and activist

• 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21: Bryan Stevenson, lawyer, social justice activist and law professor

• 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28: The Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee

For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org/black-thought-voices-and-action.

This event is funded, in part, with the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center and the city of Auburn's Historic and Cultural Sites Commission for the 2023 Juneteenth celebration. Additional funding comes from the Friends of Seymour Library.

Music in the Stacks

New this fall: Music in the Stacks! Take a break from the hustle and bustle and enjoy an evening of music and refreshments at the library.

• 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 : Joel Kane, classical guitar

• 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19: Christopher Molloy, harp

• 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2: TBD

Workshops and classes

Discover a new hobby or interest, learn a skill, or explore community resources during these upcoming classes and workshops held at Seymour Library. Please call the library at (315) 252-2571 to register.

Conversational Ukrainian: This eight-session course designed to develop speaking and listening skills that are relevant to efficient communication. The instruction will focus on vocabulary, sentence patterns and pronunciation skills. Group discussions will facilitate practical knowledge of Ukrainian language in various settings. Participants are encouraged to attend all eight sessions, scheduled for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 13, Sept. 27, Oct. 4, Oct. 18, Nov. 1, Nov. 15, Nov. 29 and Dec. 13. Funding for this program was provided by a Finger Lakes Library System Outreach Mini-Grant.

10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s: Learn about 10 common warning signs and what to watch for in yourself and others at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, with a representative from the Alzheimer’s Association. Topics include: typical age-related changes, warning signs of Alzheimer’s, how to approach someone about memory concerns, early detection and the benefits of a diagnosis, the diagnostic process and Alzheimer’s Association resources.

Mahjong for beginners: Learn the basics of how to play mahjong during this three-session workshop with Deb English from noon to 2 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 11, Sept. 18 and Oct. 2, in Seymour Library’s IDEA Lab. Participants are encouraged to attend all three sessions.

And more

For more information on upcoming programs, including book clubs, chair yoga, crocheting and knitting, storytimes, Pokémon Club and more, please visit seymourlibrary.org.

Save the dates

Fall Festival: Mark your calendar for Seymour Library’s Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. Celebrate the season with fun activities on the library’s front lawn, yummy treats, hands-on crafting stations, face painting, a fall-themed storytime at 11:30 a.m., Autumn STEAM with Capt. Ducky at 12:30 p.m., tours of Fort Hill Cemetery with the Seward House Museum and more. Stay tuned for more information!

Local Author Expo: The Friends of Seymour Library will hold their second annual Local Author Expo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Sacred Heart Church, 90 Melrose Road, Owasco. Connect with local authors from all over upstate New York! There will be book sales and signings, refreshments, raffles and a panel discussion on writing. For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org/friends-library.