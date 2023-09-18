Your Seymour Library card not only gives you access to countless print and digital books, but the opportunity to learn a new language, research your genealogy, discover a new local author, connect your book club to helpful resources and more. The best part: All these opportunities are free with your library card!

Language and learning

Seymour Library has a variety of resources to help you explore a new language! This year the library received a Finger Lakes Library System Outreach Mini-Grant, which allowed us to expand our language collections for adults and families.

New language learning materials for adults include phrasebooks, dictionaries, bilingual stories and Playaways (portable media players, preloaded with an entire audiobook) on Spanish, Ukrainian, American sign language and English as a second language.

The new World Languages Collection in the Family Space offers 60-plus new Spanish language and bilingual board books, picture books, juvenile chapter books and teen books.

Did you know that your Seymour Library card gives you access to Mango Languages? This easy-to-use online language learning system teaches actual conversation skills for over 70 different languages. Click on the "Kids" tab for videos and exercises geared toward children. The Mango Languages app is available for download on Apple and Android devices and on the library’s website at seymourlibrary.org/elibrary/other-resources. Click on “eResources” and select “Language-Learning."

Local history and genealogy

Starting your family history journey this fall? Looking to research a local history topic? Seymour Library’s History Discovery Center offers access to a variety of print and online resources.

Researchers can access our historical collections from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays. Collections include maps, pamphlets, stereoscopes, postcards, yearbooks, newspapers on microfilm and special collections on Auburn Correctional Facility and Harriet Tubman.

Online collections include our digital archive of historical scrapbooks, newspapers and genealogical research tools, like HeritageQuest. HeritageQuest Online offers materials for researching family histories and is accessible from home with a Seymour Library or other Finger Lakes Library System card.

The library also offers books on local history and genealogy, as well as preservation equipment, including a slide and negative converter and a Flip-Pal mobile scanner, all available to check out!

For more information about the History Discovery Center, collections and online resources, please visit seymourlibrary.org/research-and-learn.

Read local!

The library’s new Local Author Collection makes it even easier to browse for writers from upstate New York!

Don’t forget to mark your calendars for the Friends of Seymour Library’s Local Author Expo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Sacred Heart Church, 90 Melrose Road, Owasco. More than 25 authors from all over upstate New York will be featured! Enjoy an afternoon of refreshments and raffles, and a panel discussion on writing.

For more information on the 2023 Local Author Expo, please visit: seymourlibrary.org/friends-library/local-author-expo/

Book group kits and beyond

Are you part of a book club? Wondering what to read next? Try a book group kit! These kits include discussion questions and multiple copies of the featured book, making it easier for everyone in your book group to receive a copy. Choose from over 160 kits available through the Finger Lakes Library System. There are options for readers of all ages and interests! Simply search “book group kit” through the online catalog. Or stop into Seymour Library and browse our collection, which also features Community Connection: Book & Movie Kits, Conscious Child Kits, and Book to Movie Kits for Kids!

Community Connection: Book & Movie Kits focus on diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility. Each kit includes 10 copies of the featured book, an audiobook and a movie that connects to the topic (LGBTQ+, Black rights and disability/visibility).

Conscious Child Kits celebrate diverse voices and help facilitate family discussions about racial equity, identity and justice. Topics include: identity and belonging, immigration and refugees, joy and self-love, justice and systemic racism, and solidarity and activism. Kits are geared towards ages 4 to 7 or 8 to 11, and feature books, discussion questions and lists of further recommended readings.

Coming soon: Book to Movie Kits for Kids! These kits were created based off of the popular Discover Summer program Book to Movie Club! Kits include 20 copies of the feature book, the film adaptation of the book and discussion questions.

For more resources for readers, visit seymourlibrary.org/elibrary/for-readers.

And more

Learning Backpacks, Discover! Kits, Caregiver Kits, mobile hot spots, Empire Park Passes, museum passes, science tools (including a microscope and telescope), cake pans, cookie cutters, games and more! To explore our Library of Things, visit seymourlibrary.org/library-of-things.