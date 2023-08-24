St. James' Episcopal Church in Skaneateles will offer an 11-session Zoom discussion series on race, "Sacred Ground," beginning Thursday, Sept. 7.

The series will take place every two weeks. Groups will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursdays beginning Sept. 7, or 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Sept. 12.

"This life-changing series takes participants on a journey through our country's history of race and racism," the church's Racial Justice & Reconciliation Commission said in a news release. "It is built around a powerful online curriculum of documentary films and readings that focus on Indigenous, Black, Latino and Asian/Pacific American histories as they intersect with European American histories."

The church has had five groups complete the series. It is part of Becoming Beloved Community, the Episcopal Church's long-term commitment to racial healing, reconciliation and justice.

The series is open to the public; participants do not need to be religious or members of St. James'.

To register, call (315) 685-7600. For more information, visit episcopalchurch.org/sacred-ground.