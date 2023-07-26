Coming soon

The Skaneateles Festival continues through Aug. 19. Later performances include:

• Festival artistic directors pianist Aaron Wunsch and cellist Julia Bruskin will present “Inventing Mozart” on Thursday, Aug. 3.

• Buffalo native and rising opera star Kearstin Piper Brown will portray Harriet Tubman in "Following Harriet," a program of American music and new work commissioned by the festival celebrating the 200th anniversary of Tubman's death, on Friday, Aug. 4.

• 2015 Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara will perform her favorite Broadway and classical songs Saturday, Aug. 5.

• The East Coast Chamber Orchestra will perform Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 10 through Aug. 12, concluding with "Mozart Under the Stars."

• The Parker Quartet will present "Beethoven Illuminated" Thursday, Aug. 17, and will be joined by classical saxophonist Steven Banks on Friday, Aug. 18.

• The Festival Finale will feature the Joshua Redman Quartet on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Thursday and Friday concerts take place at 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 97 E. Genesee St., and Saturday concerts take place at 8 p.m. at Robinson Pavilion at Anyela's Vineyards, 2433 W. Lake Road. (Saturday concerts will move indoors in the event of inclement weather.)

Adult tickets range from $32 to $65 based on concert and seating choice. Lawn tickets (section B) at Anyela's Vineyards are free for ages younger than 18, and college students can purchase tickets for $10 at the door. Weekly passes and VIP Saturday tickets are also available.

For more information, visit skanfest.org or call (315) 685-7418.